Meeting Stree Shakti in a Tribal Village

She was everything we did not expect her to be. Eight writers on a retreat in the far reaches of Himachal Pradesh, we had left the cosy guest house of the JSW power plant, to visit a tribal village, Ribba. A meeting with the woman panchayat chief had been planned.

We wondered why; we had left all that behind in our respective cities, so we could introspect, share and create. We knew much about women panchayat heads— there to fulfil a percentage requirement, tools of their husbands who, in turn were tools of other powers behind the scenes.

She bustled in, as we waited in her office. She seemed in her thirties. If we were surprised by her youthfulness, her easy manner was more pleasantly surprising. She introduced herself as Radhika Negi, an MA in Sociology from Chandigarh University.

She had met the man who would become her husband there, they had decided to come back to their village; “unlike the many others who go on to become doctors or sit for the administrative exams, and choose postings elsewhere”, she added.

As we interacted, her clear thinking and resolve became evident. She spoke of how she had been inspired by her husband who had held the post earlier, and decided the good work he had started should be continued. Though she lost the election the first time, she won in the second attempt, by a record-breaking 300 votes. And so, here she said were goals she hoped to achieve.

Drinking water was primary. True, the mountains ensured enough clean drinking water, but the rich had channelled many of the streams to be private water lines, putting a village into what could well become a deficit. Grappling with this needed careful thought, she said, as caste and power were threads welded into what might seem just greed by the moneyed.

Electricity and no playing fields were concerns. We learnt that the villages in the region had their own IPL teams, courtesy television, and the young were clamouring for a cricket field. As she spoke, it became evident that despite her exposure to the city, her roots were in Ribba. The increasing influence of the city ways on the young and the changing perceptions of their ancient way of life were issues she had to address.

Among them, the fact that single women of Ribba who chose not to marry, and were admired for their self-reliance, in earlier generations, were now looked askance at. She was equally concerned that none of the youth wanted to train in playing any of the 18 instruments that were part of local heritage. “We play them as we accompany our local God, Shu, up the mountain for a post-harvest celebration. and with the old players dying out, we worry the gods may not accompany us up the mountain any more,” she said. Her determination to address the issues made us understand the meaning of stree shakti.

As we drove away, the thought came unwelcome: whether with the melting glaciers, a true-to-the-roots way of life would too melt away soon.

Sathya Saran

Author & Consulting Editor, Penguin Random House

saran.sathya@gmail.com

