Batting for bats and a better future

It looked like a spider at first—a large, furry animal climbing the back of my chair at twilight. Only, it had hooked claws, and so it couldn’t be a spider. As the animal crept up slowly, I detected a rubbery membrane, an appendage that opened and closed like the back of a harmonium. It was a bat, and it was in my drawing room.

The strange thing about bats is that like their bodies, they turn our expectations upside-down. Looking like something between a bird and a mammal, a lay person would identify a bat as fitting neither labels. That day, the bat flapped around the room and I dived to switch off the fan. Its flight felt like a coiled spring has been released—it had an urgent, manic energy. Then, the little animal went and hung itself upside down. It looked almost pathetic, hanging from a single claw, almost like it had been impaled.

But that’s the thing about wild animals—staying in different parts of a habitat, they’ve evolved varying adaptations. The bat looks like a bird, sleeps in the day, walks with difficulty, hangs out upside down, and flies like nothing you may have seen. An old-fashioned name for the bat is the ‘hand-winged animal’, and it seems an appropriate moniker given how much the bat uses its ‘hands’—for hanging on, for climbing up, and for flight.

By then, the bat had come down to the floor, and was attempting to climb up a laminated bathroom door. Even as it tried, it couldn’t. The door’s slick surface resisted all attempts to scale it; a weak, thumping sound emerged each time the animal fell down. I left the room, keeping the front door ajar, knowing it would eventually make its way out.

Bats were made in nature, but their images have been crafted by movie industries. Their enduring image as blood-crazy vampires that latch on to screaming people needs to be reframed by better, more-factual tropes. It doesn’t help either that they received a bad rap after the Covid-19 pandemic. The bats that may have carried a strain that mutated into Covid-19 aren’t even found in India. Ecologists state that the best way to avoid virus shedding is to not stress animals, allowing them to remain in caves, forests and tombs. Chasing or attempting to kill bats stresses them out more. Most importantly, before we fear something, we must understand it.

That hot summer evening, I watched the bat with a sense of sadness. Where would this little animal go? Would people chase it mercilessly, burning down its roosts? In daytime temperatures above 40°C, where would it drink water from? Bats need large water bodies—an area that allows them to swoop down, drink and then fly away from. The water body closest to me was full of billowing foam and old shoes. How far the bat would need to fly for water was a function of how badly we have turned the land into something that only meets our needs.

In the city, monkeys have learned to twist taps and drink like we do. Other animals don’t have opposable thumbs, still fear us, and have evolved to stay in darker, more private places. They can’t learn these ways. For the benefit of our wildlife—similar to us in the sense that it too needs water and food—we must plan development better. A single water body will serve mammals, reptiles, birds and happy memories. And the fact that various species treasure a single, precious sip of water is in itself worth remembering.

Neha Sinha

Conservation biologist and author

Twitter: @nehaa_sinha

