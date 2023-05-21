Curious case of kohinoor and other stolen goods

Anirban Bhattacharyya By

Ah, the enchanting world of colonial artefacts and the ceaseless tug-of-war over their rightful ownership. If a British news report is to be believed, it seems Prime Minister Modi has set his sights on a grand treasure hunt. In a daring move, he seeks to reclaim the renowned Kohinoor diamond and thousands of other priceless wonders from their cosy abodes in British museums. What a spectacle it would be to witness these objects of fascination make their way back to the land they once called home. Oh, the suspense, the intrigue, and the possibility of rendering the UK museums eerily empty.

In this age-old saga of historical bickering, one cannot help but indulge in a dose of wry humor. Picture this: Modi and his entourage storming the British museum, adorned in shining armour, demanding the return of the Kohinoor diamond.

According to the report, 72 artefacts are awaiting repatriation to India from not just the UK, but 11 countries in total. It appears that the world’s museums have unwittingly become the ultimate holding pen for cultural treasures. If the UK were to bow down to India’s demands, one can only imagine the vacant halls of its museum. Rows upon rows of empty display cases, accompanied by a desolate silence. Perhaps they could instal a tearoom or two to fill the void.

In 2014, the British Museum returned a pair of bronze sculptures, known as the ‘Okukor’, to Nigeria. These art pieces, which are of significant cultural and historical importance to the Benin Kingdom, were looted by the British troops during the punitive expedition in 1897. In 2019, the University of Aberdeen in Scotland announced its decision to return a Benin bronze sculpture, referred to as the ‘Aberdeen Bronze’, to Ghana. It had also been looted in 1897. In recent years, the UK has been engaged in repatriation efforts with Australia, returning indigenous ancestral remains to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

Now, let us imagine King Charles presenting the Kohinoor to PM Modi, its dazzling sparkle eclipsing all diplomatic disputes. And in exchange, India graciously offers a humble token of appreciation—a lifetime supply of prime ministers of Indian origin.

It is absolutely deplorable, that the UK, a country that was built by pillaging and looting the wealth of India and other colonies, has not even issued a single meow of an apology since they left us in tatters 75 years ago. So it is highly unlikely that a country of looters will give back the Kohinoor.

Till then, let us savour the absurdity, irony, and cheekiness of it all. As we journey through the delicate dance between nations and museums, let us remember that history, like life, is a complex tapestry, interwoven with countless threads. The repatriation of colonial artefacts is merely a colourful, albeit controversial, thread that connects the past of nations.

