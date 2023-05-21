Deconstructing the Lotus, the Gem and the Stem in Karnataka Story

Pushpesh Pant By

It will be some time before the dust settles on the Karnataka elections, but the results have set us thinking about the lotus. Some have hastily declared southern India as Kamal-mukt Bharat. While the winners are entitled to joyous celebrations, it wouldn’t be wise to read whatever one wishes between the lines in the ‘Karnataka Story’.

Perhaps it’s time to regain the perspective—mythological-historical as well as the socio-economic context that is bound to shape the political developments in the run-up to 2024 and beyond. The lotus wasn’t always the symbol of a political party in India. It was recognised as representing the sublime in Indic—Hindhu-Buddhist—civilisation. Saraswati, the goddess of learning and patron deftly of arts, is depicted seated on a white lotus with a veena in her hands.

Mahalakshmi, the consort of Vishnu Bhagwan, uses it as a platform to stand on to shower riches on those who deserve it. In tantrik lore, a thousand-petal lotus has to open in the sahasrara chakra for awakened kundalini (psychic energy till then coiled up sleeping at the basal muladhar chakra) to work its miracles. For those uninitiated in esoteric practices, the lotus is synonymous with purity and nobility worthy of respect and worship. Charan kamal is the term used for the feet of parents, elders and mentors. ‘Kamal Nayan’ and ‘Rajiv Lochan’ are epithets for Sri Ram. All this comes to naught when partisan ignoramuses tried to swing the lotus as a mace to annihilate adversaries in electoral battles and are left holding a bruised stem with few wilting petals.

There is a Tibetan Buddhist mantra that tells of those who wish to listen about the jewel/gem in the lotus. The gem is nothing but a diamond cut like an adamantine needle that pierces blinding ignorance. Interestingly, the word Bajrangi derives from vajrangi in Sanskrit, describing the armour-like body of Pavan Putra who is believed to be sankat mochan (life-saver) for those who pray to him in the hour of need. There are many scratching their heads musing about what went wrong for the BJP even after he had been invoked so abrasively.

It wouldn’t be incorrect to suggest that much was ‘lost in translation’. In Karnataka and adjacent districts of Kerala, one can encounter shrines dedicated to Anjaneya (son of Anjani— mother of Hanuman) built at fortified gates commissioned by Tipu Sultan. The BJP’s campaign focused on the vilification of Tipu as an oppressor of Hindus, a religious zealot buying lock, stock and barrel the British propaganda whom he had resisted valiantly with French assistance. This wasn’t all. The hijab controversy was blown up to polarise the electorate as was the emphasis on love jihad, halal and reservation of Muslim minority. Neither The Kashmir Files nor The Kerala Story mattered. The BJP’s overconfidence that the PM’s charisma and Amit Shah’s chanakyaniti will be enough to beat anti-incumbency or charges of gigantic corruption proved to be erroneous. The reputation of both suffered minor dents at least.

At the same time, it is only fair to concede that the BJP has largely retained its vote share and mass base in the state. It has been defeated in the electoral battle, but not vanquished. The balloon of bombastic bullying has not been punctured, only deflated. Pumping it and patching the leaks will soon be resumed. The Congress has registered this win because a sizeable chunk of minority votes shifted from the JD(S) to it. This is going to cause concern in other states governed by non-BJP parties where elections are due. Its inane insistence that it be treated as the principal national opposition is only going to divide anti-BJP vote in West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, not to forget Rajasthan.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the largest number of MPs to Lok Sabha, remains enigmatic. The BJP’s clean sweep of mayoral elections in the state and domination of local bodies has exposed the bankruptcy of SP, BSP etc. CM Yogi Adityanath enjoys an undiminished following. Extra-judicial executions and bulldozing the mafia dons to dust seem to have the approval of a large number of voters who accept both the Yogi brand of Hindutva ideology and his authoritarian style of operations. Will 2024 see a replay of the recent municipal elections? Will the UP CM emerge as a prime ministerial face? The BJP, understandably, is only cautiously celebrating its victory in the state.

Recent Supreme Court judgments regarding the Delhi government, the governor’s folly in Maharashtra and consistent pushing back can’t be wished away. Buzz of activity focused on G20 summits can no longer keep people from asking uncomfortable questions about the economy—inflation, unemployment and promises made, but not kept since 2014.

