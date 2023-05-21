Respond, not resign, to life’s challenges

Anu Aggarwal By

It is said in the most difficult of times, even an atheist turns to prayer. Humbly begging the creator for mercy, promising to absolve his sins. But what if you get knocked so hard out of the comfort of your conditionality to get a rare confluence with Him, like two rivers gathering at a point flowing together? All you see is a starry night, with you a star; obscured in space with the other stars.

Coming down to ground level, my miracle existence wasn’t child’s play. No matter how connected I felt with the other coexisting stars (people), they sleep-walked in ignorant reality. They could only see me as a movie star while any attempt to convey my newfound transcendental reality sounded humdrum to them. Living in their desperate zones of personal and social suffering, they looked at me with surprise when

I said, “You can live your dream. You can’t change what happens around you, but you can change how you look at it.”

My energetic way of saying “I know a way” had an NGO marketing head turn around and say, “You are really enthusiastic.” Just that morning she had confided in me her unhappy relationship with her husband. I had pointed out a way, simple techniques to find inner joy, but she was in disbelief. I fell silent.

That’s when it struck me how most people have resigned to what they have got, unaware that they are living less than 1 percent of their potential. For that, one of the first attitudes is to accept your ‘being’. One needs the will to wash away the conditionality of our birth in a particular family, state, place. It’s not to suggest that you should give up on your identity, religious or any other, but to cultivate an openness in your belief system.

Mine got scraped as I woke up depersonalised in my second life after the near-fatal accident. We all breathe, speak, hear, touch, smell, see, feel. The organs which help us sense are the five jnanendriyas, while the indriyas of functionality or action are the five motor organs or karmaindriyas. They are meant to give us yatharta anubhav, that is knowledge of an object or subject related to the particular indriya in its true and absolute sense. This knowledge from indriya anubhuti or recognition is beyond the learning of anatomy and physiology.

Even beyond indriyas is ‘inner witness’, qualities like innocence and joy. One way to transform yourself starts with letting go of inhibitions and suppressions. Watch your thoughts and emotions; laugh, cry, be silent as a non-judgemental watcher. Let go and let yourself be. You will be more natural in the now—and to live in the present is liberating.

Anu Aggarwal

Actor, speaker, yogi and author

Instagram: @anusualanu

