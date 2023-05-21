Time for One Nation, One Mobility Solution

Sumeet Bhasin By

It’s time technology is embedded in mobility solutions. Smart transportation is the need of the hour for a nation on the move. Thousands of migrant workers from the metro cities set out on a long way back to their homes during the pandemic because the states had not implemented the one nation, one ration card drive. Now, this has been executed across the country, and migrant workers have access to free foodgrains under the National Food Security Act. This change could take place because of the deployment of technology within the Aadhaar-based architecture.

Mobility is the reality of not just our country but the world. India, in several of its agreements with nations such as the UK, UAE, Australia, Germany, France, etc., is pushing for higher mobility of trained manpower. With India moving swiftly to become the fourth largest economy in the world by edging ahead of Germany by 2026, mobility within the country is poised to become swifter and faster.

So, it becomes incumbent to ponder if the idea of ‘one nation, one ration card’ can be replicated in mobility. Can India think of one smart card which can work across modes of transportation such as buses, trains, air and waterways? Can government agencies include their services and management within the ambit of this smart card? Greater mobility will help promote an ecosystem where people and goods can move from one place to another quickly and easily.

We can get some of the best tech-minds to work on the idea. To begin with, state-owned and private buses along with the metro services can be brought under the ambit of the smart card. Afterwards, railways, airlines, waterways, and other modes can also be included.

Some of the states that have created robust systems for emergency response have been reaping the benefits of smart cards. They have dedicated fleets of vans in thousands to map areas so that immediate help can reach the person in distress within a few minutes. Now, the tech-enabled architecture ensures that smart cards issued to the vans enable refuelling. The system standardises fuel consumption and the pilferages have now disappeared.

In the next few years, India will have to roll out electric vehicle charging ecosystem across the country. The smart card can act as a facilitator in it. This cannot be left to local solutions, because the scale at which roads have been built has made it possible to venture out in personal vehicles even for long journeys.

Farmers in the Sonepat district of Haryana are making more money by shifting from water-guzzler paddy cultivation to short-duration crops such as baby corn, sweetcorn, mushrooms and leafy vegetables.

Besides the incentive scheme of the state government, this could be made possible because of the ease of access to Delhi’s largest fruit and vegetable market in Azadpur, thanks to quality roads. The farmers are now exporting their produce to Norway, Dubai, the UK and other nations because of the smart market linkages.

Similar facilities need to be made available to farmers in the remote areas of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. This can be made possible with smart mobility solutions for people and logistics. If the goods begin reaching any part of the country within 24 hours along with the ease of access to book the parcels, India may become the third-largest economy before the IMF roadmap of 2032.

Sumeet Bhasin

Director, Public Policy Research Centre

Twitter: @sumeetbhasin

