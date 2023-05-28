Past the politics of blue and pink

Shinie Antony By

In these woke times, it is gender that is coming up for a complete overhaul. Blue and pink no longer pertain to babies; toddlers are encouraged to tick ‘boy’, ‘girl’, ‘other’, and dress as they please. It is refreshing to see these new definitions, especially in matters of the heart. Be with the person you love, for love is perhaps one’s true job on earth. And for a country that kills for loving ‘wrong’, where honour is above all else, this is a lot to grapple with. Not easy to shrug off the ‘land of the arranged marriage’ tag.

Puzzled as we are as a nation about the global campaign on gender, and reluctant to surrender our conservative credentials, many issues do not come up for scrutiny here. Yes, the ‘moochh nahi toh kuch nahi’ brigade has started to relent, with clean-shaven a more general look for men, and film villains no longer provocatively ask, ‘Are you wearing bangles?’ when confronted by hesitant heroes. The fad of men draping themselves in saris is too new to be reviewed seriously yet—the novelty of cute-ism is all over it.

Women in trousers and men in skirts, we are on board so far.

When the JK Rowling row broke out, Indians secretly supported her. They got where she came from. Taking offence at the term ‘people who menstruate’, she had said: “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” Words that got her many verbose foes. Thus began a public argument on trans identity. Who is a woman? No one knows.

But the latest adidas ad demands we have an opinion on the subject of gender. Their LGBTQ campaign showcases a swimwear collection worn by men or trans women under the women’s section as part of their Pride 2023 drive, ‘Let Love Be Your Legacy’. The model’s chest hair and bulge have since been scrutinised, with most netizens vocal in their ire. Many other female clothing sections also featured these models, with only the plus section for women featuring models that appeared to be women.

US alcohol brand Bud Light too found itself in the news when it partnered with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney. The company’s senior officials allegedly said nothing about the controversy, as ‘inclusivity’ once again became an opaque word. Trans swimmers winning women’s competitions and trans prisoners raping female inmates are all grey areas, dividing opinion on who is and is not a woman.

India, of course, has no official view yet. With its systemic abuse of women, idealising of womanhood and dumping anyone neither man nor woman on the roads to make a living, it simply asks why any man would want to identify as a woman.

Shinie Antony

Author

shinieantony@gmail.com

In these woke times, it is gender that is coming up for a complete overhaul. Blue and pink no longer pertain to babies; toddlers are encouraged to tick ‘boy’, ‘girl’, ‘other’, and dress as they please. It is refreshing to see these new definitions, especially in matters of the heart. Be with the person you love, for love is perhaps one’s true job on earth. And for a country that kills for loving ‘wrong’, where honour is above all else, this is a lot to grapple with. Not easy to shrug off the ‘land of the arranged marriage’ tag. Puzzled as we are as a nation about the global campaign on gender, and reluctant to surrender our conservative credentials, many issues do not come up for scrutiny here. Yes, the ‘moochh nahi toh kuch nahi’ brigade has started to relent, with clean-shaven a more general look for men, and film villains no longer provocatively ask, ‘Are you wearing bangles?’ when confronted by hesitant heroes. The fad of men draping themselves in saris is too new to be reviewed seriously yet—the novelty of cute-ism is all over it. Women in trousers and men in skirts, we are on board so far. When the JK Rowling row broke out, Indians secretly supported her. They got where she came from. Taking offence at the term ‘people who menstruate’, she had said: “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” Words that got her many verbose foes. Thus began a public argument on trans identity. Who is a woman? No one knows.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); But the latest adidas ad demands we have an opinion on the subject of gender. Their LGBTQ campaign showcases a swimwear collection worn by men or trans women under the women’s section as part of their Pride 2023 drive, ‘Let Love Be Your Legacy’. The model’s chest hair and bulge have since been scrutinised, with most netizens vocal in their ire. Many other female clothing sections also featured these models, with only the plus section for women featuring models that appeared to be women. US alcohol brand Bud Light too found itself in the news when it partnered with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney. The company’s senior officials allegedly said nothing about the controversy, as ‘inclusivity’ once again became an opaque word. Trans swimmers winning women’s competitions and trans prisoners raping female inmates are all grey areas, dividing opinion on who is and is not a woman. India, of course, has no official view yet. With its systemic abuse of women, idealising of womanhood and dumping anyone neither man nor woman on the roads to make a living, it simply asks why any man would want to identify as a woman. Shinie Antony Author shinieantony@gmail.com