Hamas is holding Palestinians hostage in Gaza

The accidental victim of war is the faceless civilian, whose obituary is the subtext of history in turmoil. The lamenting parents of Gaza, the dazed orphans of Palestine, the terror etched on the face of a raped and decapitated Israeli girl, the mourning relative of a Holocaust survivor slaughtered by Hamas are all extras in the endless theatre of conflict. Evil has an alibi. It is called collateral damage.

The massacre of October 7 by Hamas terrorists who invaded Israeli kibbutzim, murdering, raping and shooting people in their beds, porches, gardens and at a concert, and beheading labourers with garden hoes, resulted in more than 1,400 deaths. It is believed that Hamas has held nearly 220 hostages. The vengeance unleashed by Israel has claimed over 8,000 lives so far, mostly civilians: doctors, drivers, school teachers, grocers, students and such like who form the peaceful fabric of daily life. More than six lakh Gazans are homeless. Of the dead, nearly 4,000 are children. It is hard to take sides when children are murdered; it is hard to see beyond their bloodied corpses, it is hard to turn away from eyes looking out from bandaged little faces after homes have been made dust by bombs and missiles.

But a side we must take, however painful, however horrifying it is to the conscience, so that such evil may never happen again. The bombs that are raining down on Gaza are the heartbeats of Israel’s vengeance. The sadistic sheikhs of Hamas, sitting on billions of dollars of Qatari terror money and living in luxurious million-dollar apartments are nowhere around when IDF drones drop their lethal loads on Gaza. Instead, these captains of terror deluxe make statements from hiding, threatening to destroy Israel and exhort Muslims in Kerala to take revenge for Palestinian deaths. It is Hamas who is holding the civilians hostage as human shields to protect their lily-livered lives. They have built underground command centres under hospitals to prevent Israel from bombing them without fear of committing a war crime. There is no bigger coward than the terrorist who kills by stealth and no braver person than the civilian who suffers the aftermath.

It is shameful that the anti-Semitic UN is legitimising terrorism by refusing to mention Hamas atrocities while condemning Israel’s retaliation. It is shameful of the Western media to distort facts, thereby justifying Hamas’s pogrom. It is shameful that powerful Arab nations that hate Iran and Hamas should become critics of a violated country. Israel’s war is with Hamas, not with Gaza’s people. India is right to take a tough stand against Hamas; we have enough of their perverse cousins at home waiting to strike.

If Hamas and its sponsors really cared about Palestinians, they would have released their stashed fuel to energy-starved hospitals and their hoarded food and water to civilians. Israel is fighting to avenge its people; Hamas is allowing Palestinians to be slaughtered. The true face of evil belongs to the countries that stand against Israel in humanity’s hour of reckoning.

There cannot be a ceasefire because it will give Hamas enough time to regroup and attack again. The time has come for the nations of the world like Turkey to give up Hamas to Israel to face justice. Or else they have the blood of innocent Palestinian families on their hands. How they can live with it is between them and their god. That is, if they have one.

