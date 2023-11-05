Survivors stand tall and proud

Anu Aggarwal By

Creating awareness about mental health has been my mission since the last decade. And why not? I realised its importance after my miraculous self-healing process, which involved not only engineering my mind, but also delving deep into the age-old history of health and wellness, and spending years in caves and mountains to discover the secret nature of the universal mind. Ancient seers like the decoder of yoga, sage Patanjali, also stressed how a strong mind can achieve the ultimate happiness.

Most often when you ask people about their well-being, not many can say they are doing completely fine. A study, conducted in 2013 and published in The Lancet in 2015, reiterated this. It said one in 20 people worldwide (4.3 percent) had no health problems, with a third of the population (2.3 billion individuals) experiencing more than five ailments.

Substance abuse and mental disorders (depression and anxiety) accounted for almost half of all health loss worldwide. Despite this, there is a major stigma attached to mental health. People are afraid of losing jobs or relationships, and end up hiding their illnesses. Not to mention, a lack of awareness around it. Also, the scale of such disorders cannot be measured. It is intangible as opposed to diabetes or something where people can see it and empathise with you.

Recently I spoke on mental health at an event of the Women Economic Forum (WEF) in London, where I was invited as the director of my non-profit foundation to speak on the significance of women’s networks. The forum curates conversations and collaborations in a celebratory spirit that elevates receptivity, curiosity, openness, inspiration and innovation.

By encouraging peer exchange and enhancing personal influence and visibility, WEF empowers exchange and partnerships for ‘Business Beyond Borders’. It reiterates how India views the world—as one family or as the Vedic phrase says, Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam. Just as our guiding spiritual mantra is ‘love all, serve all’, Business Beyond Borders encourages women to go beyond mere geographical and physical boundaries. During the session, I met 100 women leaders from across the world.

A powerful advocacy, awareness and required impact across governments and organisations for a gender-equal future can make a world of difference. As my talk received an overwhelming response, I was glad that my story of fighting and surviving could inspire hundreds of women the world over. After all, women are born survivors.

Anu Aggarwal

Actor, speaker, yogi and author

Instagram: @anusualanu

