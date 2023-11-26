Delhi, look at London and Copenhagen

Sumeet Bhasin By

In recent years, the political landscape in Delhi has been marred by a shift from a focus on actionable performance to the realm of rhetoric. This change in priority has contributed to a health emergency, with the city experiencing hazardous air quality, particularly in winter. The consequences are dire, not only for the current population, but also for the health and well-being of future generations.

Political rhetoric often involves persuasive language and appeals to emotion rather than a tangible demonstration of actions. In Delhi’s case, this has manifested in politicians’ promises, debates and blame games regarding air pollution without substantial, effective measures being implemented.

The AAP’s stance on air pollution displays a concerning double standard. While vocally advocating for clean air and criticising other political entities for inaction, the party’s own efforts often fall short. The lack of substantial measures and action plans to address the root causes of pollution contradicts their rhetoric. Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) consistently reaches alarming levels during winter, primarily due to factors such as crop burning in neighbouring states, vehicular emissions, construction activities, and industrial pollution. The effects of heavily polluted air on public health are well-documented and severe.

Respiratory diseases, heart problems, aggravated asthma and other health issues are widespread, affecting individuals across age groups. The vulnerable demographics, including children and the elderly, suffer the most. Prolonged exposure to polluted air can lead to chronic health conditions, stunting physical development in children and deteriorating the overall health of the population. The immediate consequences are alarming, but the long-term impact on future generations is equally concerning.

The repercussions of the current air pollution crisis extend far beyond the present. Chronic exposure to high levels of pollution can lead to genetic mutations and epigenetic changes that may be passed on to future generations. Studies have shown that environmental factors can influence gene expression, potentially affecting the health and well-being of offspring. Moreover, children growing up in heavily polluted environments face a higher risk of developing respiratory and cardiovascular problems.

To mitigate the health emergency and secure a healthier future for Delhi’s residents, a radical shift in approach is imperative. The Delhi government must prioritise actionable policies over rhetoric-driven promises.

The government needs to enforce stringent regulations on vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, and construction activities, make huge investment in sustainable solutions, prioritise investment in public transportation infrastructure, promote electric vehicles, and encourage the use of renewable energy sources to reduce dependency on fossil fuels. It must forge alliances with neighbouring states to address the issue of crop burning through sustainable agricultural practices and incentives for farmers. It should educate the public about the impact of air pollution on health and the environment, and encourage community participation in initiatives aimed at reducing pollution levels, such as tree plantation drives and waste management programmes.

Delhi can draw valuable lessons from successful interventions adopted by other countries to combat air pollution. What stops Delhi government from learning from London’s implementation of a congestion charge to reduce traffic and incentivise the use of public transport, thereby reducing vehicular emissions? Why can’t it emulate Copenhagen’s emphasis on sustainable urban planning, prioritising cycling lanes, pedestrian-friendly infrastructure besides efficient public transportation systems to reduce vehicular emissions?

Protecting public health and ensuring a sustainable environment requires a commitment to performance-driven policies that address the root causes of pollution. Only through proactive measures and collaborative efforts can Delhi avert the health crisis and pave the way for a sustainable future for its citizens.

By adopting a holistic approach encompassing stringent regulations, sustainable solutions, collaborative efforts, public awareness and drawing insights from successful global models, Delhi can combat air pollution effectively. The time for meaningful action is now.

Sumeet Bhasin

Director, Public Policy Research Centre

Posts on X (formerly known as Twitter): @sumeetbhasin

