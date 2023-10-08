Colonial, patriotic: neutralise weaponised words of choice

Pushpesh Pant By

This is no time to mince words; enough have been weaponised to poison the minds of people in a misconceived project to polarise the voters. Jumla and catchy slogans that once electrified the mindless have transformed into cliches, but the ‘hate mint’ continues to work overtime, flooding the marketplace of ideas with coins that can maim and kill. Parliamentary privilege is blatantly abused and the perpetrator of abominable atrocity gets away with a strict warning not to repeat such misdemeanours. What is allowed or punished on the floor of the House is for the Speaker to decide. This is what is our Constitution mandates. The same Constitution that is being targeted as a ‘colonial’ vestige at the moment.

Every time the government is put in the dock, the SOP of defence is triggered: this is a colonial conspiracy. Foreigners and their agents lurking everywhere in the shadowy crevices start obstructing India’s resurgent path to true independence. It is imperative, we are exhorted, to shed the colonial mindset. This is why its necessary to demolish majestic buildings that are monuments to our shame and to replace the Indian Penal Code and educational system with a Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a Rashtriya Pathyakram—the New Educational Policy.

Ancient Indian science and technology were light years ahead of Europe, so why should we look that way for guidance now? Anyone expressing the slightest scepticism at these claims is promptly branded anti-national, dangerously unpatriotic and, worse, belonging to the urban naxal gang bent upon splintering the nation. The last straw on the proverbial camel seems to be the government withdrawing its support to the Indian Science Congress. This should suffice to silence rare remaining voices of dissent and declare open happy hunting season for the patriotically superstitious.

Ironically, none in the ruling party find it incongruous that colonial games like cricket are patronised and presided over by their icons. Jayesh Shah helms the Board of Cricket Control in India and before him it was Arun Jaitley who called the shots. But then you may argue that this institution has less to do with a firang game that a few countries in the world play and it is the large business empire it has spawned that needs to be supervised in national interest. Another interesting thing to note is that in this arena, political-ideological differences are forgotten. Rajeev Shukla rubs shoulders with political adversaries with aplomb. From golf to equestrian sport and air rifle shooting, it seems to be a case of sports like amor vincit omnia. Who cares about swadeshi sports like wrestling that have suffered disgrace under the dark shadow of Brij Bhushan Singh? Lagaan yes, Dangal no. Politicians bask in the glory of golds and silvers won by sportspersons assured in the short memories of the public. Ditto for the accomplishment of our scientists.

None can deny that India has had to tread a dangerous path—literal minefield—since 2014. There have been repeated betrayals by China and the strategic environment around us has deteriorated, posing grave threats to our security. The External Affairs Minister has walked the tight rope with aplomb and reacted pugnaciously to irritating comments from friends and foes alike. It is difficult, however, to understand why our government continues to treat China with kid gloves. We launch diplomatic salvos without naming it. Diplomatic euphemisms aren’t economical with truth, but also avoid transparency about ground reality.

One is happy that at least in case of Canada our diplomats serving and retired have started calling the spade a bloody shovel. Let’s remember that Canada isn’t China and when push comes to shove, India can well afford to strike it out from the list of friends. Anti-India elements, separatists and gangsters can only abuse that country’s soil as long as its patron, the US, turns a blind eye to their machinations. India’s problems are not in the Pacific or in Europe. Our immediate concerns are Pakistan, China and the neighbourhood in South Asia. Grandstanding at the UN or claiming to be the Voice of Global South isn’t enough to push out intruders or terrorist encouraging separatism. Boasting and bragging as bullies can only alienate Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

In the final analysis, it isn’t the spell-binding spectacles like the G20 Summit or dazzling medals won by athletes on track and field that ensure great power status for a country. It is the prowess of the common people, their pride in their shared heritage that forges indestructible unity that no enemy within or without can fracture. The great Indian civilisation—call it Indic if you like—had always revelled in its resplendent diversity. It has displayed a unique genius to adapt and assimilate—synthesise, not homogenise. Words like invaders, intruders and aggressors should be used with utmost care. Victors have been, time and again, vanquished by India’s mystique. The children on this soil should stop identifying the ‘other’. In febrile mindset of election, we should forget this. Colonial, national and patriotism are words that none can claim monopoly rights over.

pushpeshpant@gmail.com

This should suffice to silence rare remaining voices of dissent and declare open happy hunting season for the patriotically superstitious. Ironically, none in the ruling party find it incongruous that colonial games like cricket are patronised and presided over by their icons. Jayesh Shah helms the Board of Cricket Control in India and before him it was Arun Jaitley who called the shots. But then you may argue that this institution has less to do with a firang game that a few countries in the world play and it is the large business empire it has spawned that needs to be supervised in national interest. Another interesting thing to note is that in this arena, political-ideological differences are forgotten. Rajeev Shukla rubs shoulders with political adversaries with aplomb. From golf to equestrian sport and air rifle shooting, it seems to be a case of sports like amor vincit omnia. 