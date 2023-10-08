Help kids tap into the power within

Anu Aggarwal By

Over two decades of living, breathing yogic mind management had me understand one fact: wellness is an attitude that needs to be cultivated in childhood. ‘To start it from the start’, is a policy that governs our mental well-being more than anything else, but it is still not viewed enough. While mental health programmes—even for children—are gaining momentum, there are some basic guidelines that are still being ignored.

The education ministry has issued draft guidelines for schools on suicide prevention to enhance sensitivity so that children do not cause self-harm. To this end, they have also proposed setting up school wellness teams to identify students exhibiting signs of self-harm. The key role of such teams is in the implementation of school activities directed towards creating awareness about mental well-being. This directive comes at a time when a record number of students—24 so far—have died by suicide in the coaching hub Kota, where they were preparing for their engineering and medical entrance exams.

Nurturing partnerships between school, parents and community is a critical strategy for preventing suicide and reducing the stigma associated with such behaviour. Damaging notions, like comparisons with peers, need to be discarded too. Lighting up dark corridors and locking up empty classrooms can also help prevent students from committing any personal damage.

All these measures are the need of the hour, but the fact remains that they fall under the category of external support. The power of the self, the inner power inherent in each child, is not being looked into. It can be cultivated through mindfulness yoga and by planting positive affirmations in their minds from a young age.

While studying ‘The Science of Happiness’ course offered by Berkeley University, I understood how important it is to train the young mind to have compassion, empathy and forgiveness. Self-love starts with having these tendencies for oneself first, like forgiving oneself for failing. Self-blame is seen to be a huge cause in self-hurt.

On the other hand, research shows that the physiological growth and decay of certain hormones and glands cause emotional and psychological disturbances around puberty.

Here yogic ways are proposed to prepare for the microbiological changes that tend to baffle the sacramental state of the child.

I suggest we move forward to calming the child’s mind first. This can be done by empowering their breath consciousness and then giving them tools for a robust mental framework to do away with the feelings of fatigue and anxiety, among others.

Instagram: @anusualanu

Anu Aggarwal

Actor, speaker, yogi and author

