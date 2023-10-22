It is time to wind up the UN

Ravi Shankar By

The fall of every civilisation is inevitable. Hamas butchers murdering parents in front of their children and vice versa, raping young girls and burning them alive, and kidnapping families proves that current civilisation has passed its sell-by date. The United Nations, mandated with maintaining world peace, has failed. It’s time to close it down. It has become a diplomatic safe haven for terrorists. The United States, the UN’s largest donor which has given it more than $12 billion in 2021, must stop the dollars, at least until Hamas is named and shamed. America distributes largesse to many agencies, including the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

For centuries the massacre of Jews was the norm, culminating in the Holocaust and eventually Israel’s formation. Arab countries fought six wars to wipe Israel from the face of the map. In 1948, five Arab nations invaded British Palestine, which was to be divided into Jewish and Arab states, and the City of Jerusalem through a UN agreement. Newborn Israel won the war, bringing its present territory and nearly 60 percent of proposed Arab land under its control. In 1967, Israel defeated a combined invasion by Egypt, Syria and Jordan; it took the Gaza Strip, West Bank, Golan Heights and Sinai Peninsula. In 1973, Israel repelled an Egyptian-Syrian invasion.

In 2006, Hezbollah terrorists killed Israeli soldiers; in the subsequent war, more than 1,000 Lebanese died. The core problem is religion: the Israelis consider themselves as citizens first and Jews later, while the Arab world and Iran believe in jihad against Jews. Iran, which tortures and murders women and schoolgirls for not wearing hijabs, funds, arms and trains terror outfits like Hezbollah and Hamas to wage proxy war against Israel. Its foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has warned Israel of “a huge earthquake”.

Last week, he was photographed shaking hands with UN special coordinator for the Middle East, Tor Wennesland. The Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erden, thundered, “Don’t forget to wash the blood of Israeli babies off your hands after that handshake,” and tweeted, “Tor Wennesland not only met with the Iranian regime’s FM, but didn’t even bother condemning Iran for its role in the massacre of Israeli women and children.” The Wall Street Journal reported senior Hamas and Hezbollah members saying Iran helped them develop and execute the attacks.

Israel won’t back off until Hamas and Hezbollah are obliterated. Thousands will die. Eventually, Israel will prevail, as it always has. Clearly, the logic for the UN’s existence has expired. War didn’t stop; Vietnam, Iraq, Bosnia-Serbia, Azerbaijan-Armenia, Saudi-Yemen, India and Pakistan etc. are its bloody thumbprints on history’s pages. In 1920, the League of Nations was formed to prevent another global conflict after World War I. The United Nations is its failed legatee. India, which contributes over $4 million to UN coffers, is constantly attacked at the forum on Kashmir and allegations of majoritarianism. In spite of Narendra Modi’s diplomatic offensives, China keeps vetoing a permanent seat at the UN Security Council for India. In 1955, Nehru had refused it because “China was also a candidate for the same seat”.

There will never be total world peace. Humans are too vain, greedy and self-righteous for that. The answer lies in creating RNOs—Regional Nations’ Organisations—funded by their own members to settle common issues. India could change the paradigm of conflict diplomacy by leading the charge. Will South Block listen?

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

The fall of every civilisation is inevitable. Hamas butchers murdering parents in front of their children and vice versa, raping young girls and burning them alive, and kidnapping families proves that current civilisation has passed its sell-by date. The United Nations, mandated with maintaining world peace, has failed. It’s time to close it down. It has become a diplomatic safe haven for terrorists. The United States, the UN’s largest donor which has given it more than $12 billion in 2021, must stop the dollars, at least until Hamas is named and shamed. America distributes largesse to many agencies, including the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). For centuries the massacre of Jews was the norm, culminating in the Holocaust and eventually Israel’s formation. Arab countries fought six wars to wipe Israel from the face of the map. In 1948, five Arab nations invaded British Palestine, which was to be divided into Jewish and Arab states, and the City of Jerusalem through a UN agreement. Newborn Israel won the war, bringing its present territory and nearly 60 percent of proposed Arab land under its control. In 1967, Israel defeated a combined invasion by Egypt, Syria and Jordan; it took the Gaza Strip, West Bank, Golan Heights and Sinai Peninsula. In 1973, Israel repelled an Egyptian-Syrian invasion. In 2006, Hezbollah terrorists killed Israeli soldiers; in the subsequent war, more than 1,000 Lebanese died. The core problem is religion: the Israelis consider themselves as citizens first and Jews later, while the Arab world and Iran believe in jihad against Jews. Iran, which tortures and murders women and schoolgirls for not wearing hijabs, funds, arms and trains terror outfits like Hezbollah and Hamas to wage proxy war against Israel. Its foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has warned Israel of “a huge earthquake”.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Last week, he was photographed shaking hands with UN special coordinator for the Middle East, Tor Wennesland. The Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erden, thundered, “Don’t forget to wash the blood of Israeli babies off your hands after that handshake,” and tweeted, “Tor Wennesland not only met with the Iranian regime’s FM, but didn’t even bother condemning Iran for its role in the massacre of Israeli women and children.” The Wall Street Journal reported senior Hamas and Hezbollah members saying Iran helped them develop and execute the attacks. Israel won’t back off until Hamas and Hezbollah are obliterated. Thousands will die. Eventually, Israel will prevail, as it always has. Clearly, the logic for the UN’s existence has expired. War didn’t stop; Vietnam, Iraq, Bosnia-Serbia, Azerbaijan-Armenia, Saudi-Yemen, India and Pakistan etc. are its bloody thumbprints on history’s pages. In 1920, the League of Nations was formed to prevent another global conflict after World War I. The United Nations is its failed legatee. India, which contributes over $4 million to UN coffers, is constantly attacked at the forum on Kashmir and allegations of majoritarianism. In spite of Narendra Modi’s diplomatic offensives, China keeps vetoing a permanent seat at the UN Security Council for India. In 1955, Nehru had refused it because “China was also a candidate for the same seat”. There will never be total world peace. Humans are too vain, greedy and self-righteous for that. The answer lies in creating RNOs—Regional Nations’ Organisations—funded by their own members to settle common issues. India could change the paradigm of conflict diplomacy by leading the charge. Will South Block listen? Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp