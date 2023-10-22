When defining national interest, it’s shades of grey that matter most

Pushpesh Pant By

Events in Israel and Gaza have thrust in our face a not-too-distant mirror that forces us to think about painful topics that we prefer to brush under the carpet. Acts of terror are indefensible and India has suffered enough to rally round its victims and raise a strong voice in support of war against terror. At the same time, it has become impossible not to condemn the crimes committed against humanity in the war against terror. International responses, including Indian, to this long, simmering conflict are primarily guided by national interest and geopolitics in flux.

What is distressing is how easily we let ourselves be silenced when national interest is invoked. Those who lead us would like us to believe that they alone have the monopoly to define national interest. Anyone raising slightest doubt or expressing dissent runs the risk of being branded a traitor. But the world, at home and abroad, can’t be so conveniently divided into black and white; it’s the shades of grey that matter most.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu may manage to survive this crisis, but what can’t be glossed over is that it is his blind self-interest that has resulted in a perverted interpretation of Israeli national interest. Charged with gross corruption and subversion of democratic institutions and rule of law, he has failed to protect his compatriots from the terror unleashed by Hamas. The myth of invincibility of Israel is blown to smithereens and many Israelis are questioning if the present conflagration wouldn’t have exploded in their face had he not persisted with provocative actions driving Palestinians to the wall.

This isn’t the time or place to recall the historical context of this gangrenous sore in the Middle East. What we wish to draw our readers’ attention is to urgent issues that need to be addressed pertaining national interest, patriotism and treachery. In the Indian context one is tempted to add one more word to this list: conspiracy.

Can the war against terror be conducted successfully anywhere in the world by violating the rule of law with impunity and utter disregard to basic human rights of innocent persons? The war against terror has become the common cause of mankind, but in the deafening noise of battle drums, the voice pleading for universality and indivisibility of human rights is lost. Anyone in power can wear the offensive armour of patriotism and bulldoze opponents—even peaceful protestors—damning them as traitors or puppets in hands of (foreign) conspirators. These days one is often reminded of the dictum, patriotism is the last refuge of scoundrels.

There was a time, not long ago, when people sniggered as the plight of central investigative agencies was described as a caged parrot. Now, only a reckless and foolhardy person would dare to whistle as the ‘uncaged hunting hawks of ED’ swoop with sharpened claws and beaks to prey upon those suspected as threats by their masters. There are draconian laws in place that make a mockery of due process, natural justice and judiciary as guardians of citizens’ rights to life and liberty. We hasten to add that laws like UAPA are not the creations of the present regime. It is the brainchild—Frankenstein’s Monster—of the legal luminaries in the Congress. From committed judiciary to pliant Election Commission and sycophantic equation of the supreme leader with the nation, all this has been dangerously experimented with by rulers belonging to a different ideological hue.

National interest in a country as large and diverse as India can’t be monolithically imposed from above. Even in an election year, it can’t be restricted to imperilled borders and terror attacks. One must remain on guard against the enemies lurking within. But it would be self-defeating to label anyone raising inconvenient questions as a terrorist or enemy agent. Unfortunately, alienation and trust deficit have largely been caused by partisan electoral politics focused on religious, sectarian, ethnic polarisation. Manipur is a glaring example of this. The unrest in Kashmir and Punjab, and recurrence of terror attacks is no less disturbing. It’s not the mischievous ‘foreign hand’ that is responsible for all our ills. Most unfortunately, the Supreme Court hasn’t been able to assert its independence. Nor have all its judgments and orders been even handed or consistent. Whether it’s hate speech or freedom of expression or observation of due process, those suffering persecution without prosecution feel forsaken.

Our new found ‘strategic allies’ or ‘time-tested friends’ can’t decide what is in our national interest. Ultimately, the most populous nation in the world and an ancient civilisation, India, must rise on its own and become self-reliant. For this it is imperative to be transparent in policy-making and taking its citizens in confidence. We can’t afford to erode constitutional foundations and become vulnerable to myriad threats as a house divided against itself.

