No Mercy for Terrorists

If diplomacy is war by other means, it is also a compromise by cowardice. As anti-Semitic mobs overflow Western streets chanting ‘Death to Israel’, US pressure is delaying the invasion of Gaza. More than 200 people kidnapped by Hamas butchers will be used as human shields when IDF troops arrive to wreak vengeance. If Hamas believes its PR stunt of releasing four hostages absolves its killers of the horrific murders, rapes and burnings on October 7, forget it. The hour of reckoning has come. The West’s way of life is under siege. Its lazy liberal immigration policies, and enabling supporters of terrorists on its soil—just like Canada, which is a safe haven for Khalistan terrorists, does—has come back to bite it. It is do or die. Most likely, it will be ‘die’.

Much newsprint and TV ether is spent discussing Muslim migrants overpowering White demographics and culture. Even as Seattle became the first US city to ban caste discrimination earlier this year, the citadels of American intellectual power are being systematically subverted by immigrants from Islamic nations, including Palestine. American academia and politics have been infiltrated by pro-terrorist elements. ‘Progressive’ politicians like US Congresswomen Ilhan Omar, who wants human rights violation of terrorists in Kashmir to be taken seriously by America, and Rashida Tlaib, who lied in the face of evidence that it was Israel, not Palestinian Islamic Jihad, that bombed a Gaza hospital, are fanning the flames of anti-Semitism. Stanford students waved Palestine flags on campus, and came to blows with critics.

At Harvard, 31 student groups signed a letter deeming Israel “entirely responsible” for the butchery: in college campuses, Students for Justice in Palestine celebrated Hamas’s act of “resistance”. At the University of Virginia, these monsters referred to the rapes and massacre as “a step towards a free Palestine”. Burqa-clad women tore down posters depicting the faces of hostages. Fortunately better sense prevailed among many big law firms and companies, which withdrew job offers to the signatories, causing panic among the students who wish to drive Porsches and be terrorist lapdogs. Western politicians have called for the mass cancellation of visas and deportation of demonstrators and students who support the Hamas massacre. But do their governments have the will to do it? The clash of civilisations is happening. And it isn’t good news for civilisation.

Refugees fleeing atrocities in their home countries in Africa and the Middle East were given hospitality by liberal Western governments. They became citizens, but kept alive their shared legacy of anti-Semitism and hatred for Western culture. Their mobs were protesting as Muslims, and not as citizens of the countries that gave them refuge from the dark values they fled from. Paradoxically, their allies are Black Lives Matter. Blacks in the US have a history of anti-Semitism: an irony since both are persecuted minorities. In the 1950s, activist and anti-Semite Malcolm X, who was a member of the Nation of Islam, supported the ‘Arab cause’ against Israel.

The Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, an influential Black organisation in the civil rights movement, describes Israel as an “illegal state” and Palestinian refugees as “victims of Zionist, British and US Aggression”. In India, too, the venom has spread with Kerala's Marxist government allowing a Hamas leader to inflame communal passions. The bomb blasts at the Jehovah’s Witness convention is a direct reminder that Islamist terror is alive and well in Kerala even after the NIA arrested PFI's top leadership. The Modi government, with its zero tolerance for terrorism and its backers, will have to hit the communalists and hit them hard. It will need an iron fist in an iron glove to accomplish the task. No compromise. No mercy.

