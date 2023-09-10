Life after G-20 will not be easy, neither for the leader, nor for the led

Pushpesh Pant By

For the past 10 months or so, we have led an exhilarating life preparing for the G-20 Summit. When India assumed the rotating chair of this informal grouping, many thought that an unnecessary hoopla was being created. The chair would pass to another member country next year and the immense energy and vast expense invested in organising the summit would be hard to justify. It must be said to the credit of Prime Minister Modi that he, in his typical style, mesmerised and involved almost everyone in the ambitious task of projecting resurgent India as the ‘Voice of the Global South’ during the country’s transitory tenure at the helm of G-20.

Sceptics shrugged and saw this as yet another tactic to influence the domestic constituency in favour of the BJP-NDA combine on the eve of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. To be fair to PM Modi, he doesn’t require one more diplomatic trophy to convert into decisive votes. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has performed dazzlingly to leave no one in doubt that India is no longer fettered by a colonial mindset or is inhibited about loudly proclaiming its prowess. It is not the foreign policy, but the economy that will impact BJP’s electoral fortunes more than anything else. Only the feeble-minded would persist in the belief that the joyous, almost-year-long runup to the summit was an elaborate distraction to keep the electorate’s mind away from distressing domestic issues.

The preparations for the G-20 summit and many mini-summits at ministerial and sub-ministerial-specialist levels involved participants drawn from a large talent pool. It provided a unique opportunity for constituent states in the Indian Union—big and small—to join in the fun ’n games, unveiling their cultural heritage, showcasing potential as investment destinations, tourism promotion and registering their presence internationally. Project G-20 meant upgrading infrastructure on a war footing and sprucing up the national capital’s cityscape. This gave a much-needed push to hospitality businesses struggling to recover after the pandemic. Employment was generated for daily wage earners and migrant labour in the construction sector.

Unfortunately, the cutting edge of India’s ‘charm offensive’ has been consistently and effectively blunted by China’s ‘harm offensive’. The neighbour is not prepared to concede India any leadership role in the international arena. If it becomes the ‘Voice of the Global South’ via G-20, where does this leave China? The complex spider’s web it has spun to lure allies in its shimmering debt trap behind the facade of the Belt and Road Initiative would be irreparably damaged. China never misses an opportunity to administer pinpricks to puncture the Indian balloon soaring upwards. There are well-publicised incursions into Indian territory, exacerbating the historic dispute and extreme reluctance to cooperate in combating international terrorism. The latest incident of cartographic aggression on the eve of the G-20 summit is more like a kick in the shins. Xi Jinping didn’t attend the meeting but sent his Premier Li Qiang instead. Putin had already excused himself.

But the show must go on. There is life after G-20. Brazil, who succeeds to the chair, will have a difficult act to follow after the hectic pace set by Modi. It will also have to cope with managing the complicated affairs of a recently expanded BRICS. The interesting question is: Can India continue to be the principal spokesperson for the Global South? Wouldn’t this role now be assumed by Brazil?

Public concern and discourse have already moved beyond G-20. Though the afterglow may take a while to fade, what would grab headlines and eyeballs now would be electoral politics. ‘One Nation, One Election’ is a catchy slogan, but slogans are losing their punch with each new one coined and brandished. The special session of Parliament called dramatically has given birth to apprehensive speculation. No less surprising has been the appointment of former president Ramnath Kovind as a one-man commission to examine this idea.

The Opposition has lost no time alleging that the prospects of its unity have made the BJP-NDA so nervous that it may advance the Lok Sabha elections. The reduction in LPG prices, publicised as a gift to sisters on Rakshabandhan, appeared more like a freebie overture to the election campaign.

No doubt there have been many bits of feel-good news—from the success of Chandrayaan to Neeraj Chopra’s golden javelin throw and young chess champion Praggnanandhaa ending up as the runner-up in the World Championship on his debut, to list a few. But painful unfinished business can’t be wished away easily. Manipur continues to be in the throes of ethnic violence that refuses to abate. The catastrophic natural disaster in Himachal Pradesh will haunt us for a long time. Tackling inflation and unemployment can’t wait. Life after G-20 isn’t going to be easy. Neither for the leader, nor the leader.

Pushpesh Pant

Former professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University

pushpeshpant@gmail.com

Project G-20 meant upgrading infrastructure on a war footing and sprucing up the national capital's cityscape. This gave a much-needed push to hospitality businesses struggling to recover after the pandemic. Employment was generated for daily wage earners and migrant labour in the construction sector. Unfortunately, the cutting edge of India's 'charm offensive' has been consistently and effectively blunted by China's 'harm offensive'. The neighbour is not prepared to concede India any leadership role in the international arena. If it becomes the 'Voice of the Global South' via G-20, where does this leave China? The complex spider's web it has spun to lure allies in its shimmering debt trap behind the facade of the Belt and Road Initiative would be irreparably damaged. China never misses an opportunity to administer pinpricks to puncture the Indian balloon soaring upwards. 