An edu-troika for and of winners

Prime Minister Modi’s successful steering of India’s G20 Presidency was tellingly visible in various forms as he handed over the baton to the incoming G20 President nation, Brazil. In the handing over lies the continuance of historicity that India experienced as it accepted its Presidency in 2022. For the first time in the history of G20, the troika comprised three developing nations and the same continues now as the India-Brazil-South Africa troika stays together resonating with the Voice of the Global South in perfect tune though each comes from a different continent. As the world witnessed the troika’s continuing spectacle in Delhi on September 10 and 11, a few days earlier there was another troika of sorts that integrated the contours of education.

The highest award honouring teachers is presented on Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birthday every year on September 5. The 2023 National Award presented by the President of Bharat was uniquely different. Till 2022, these awards were given to teachers from the primary, secondary and high school ecosystem; those from higher or vocational education were not in the orbit. In the most heartening way, the 2023 edition had three distinct categories—school, vocational (ITIs and polytechnics) and higher education. The coming together of school, higher and skill education for the purpose of the National Award to Teachers is a symbol of coherent synergy that forms the strong undercurrents of NEP 2020. Here is why.

The NEP 2020 emphasises on life-long learning as one of its characteristic features. The context of life-long learning has been restricted to higher education and beyond as a matter of convention. The need for backward and forward integration of the education value chain to ensure that learning outcomes are not wayward has missed the policy radar pre-NEP 2020. By strengthening the value link in the education chain, all the value-generating units—school or tertiary or university education—shall derive collateral benefits. For example, strengthening the value units of teacher education shall maximise the learning outcome of school education.

Unfortunately, the current policy architecture distances school and teacher education with very little room for functional interaction and engagement. Similar disconnected excellence exists in other value activities in the entire education value chain. Michel Porter’s value chain for corporates identifies competitive advantage through maximising collective value generation. Likewise, the education outcome of life-long learning can be maximised if there is a strong link between all forms of education, from primary to PhD, making India’s education infrastructure gain a significant competitive advantage. With school education disconnected from higher education, teacher education disconnected from school education, universities disconnected from stand-alone institutions and many such stitchable edu-patches scattered, the time has come to take an aerial view with a telescopic vision. The National Award to Teachers in three categories for the first time is a symbolic coming together that can trigger the larger edu-community to strengthen the education value chain.

The NEP 2020’s vision to seamlessly integrate the multiple agencies of higher education through the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) is a good idea whose time is yet to come. But the playground for this can be adequately prepared by positioning certain policy and delivery vehicles in the right pathways for which structural changes are necessary. Certain educational institutional and policy anastomosis can connect disconnected parts to deliver more benefits. For this to happen, certain fundamental questions need to be asked and policy solutions provided. Here are some.

Why should schools not co-exist with higher educational institutions? Why should not the regulator of teacher education engage closely with school education to be more transformational in future than being transactional at present? What prevents the harmonious co-existence of various statutory and regulatory bodies in different forms of education like UGC, AICTE, NCTE, CBSE, NCERT, etc.? How teaching-learning can be made more simple and creative that a learner has to work hard to fail? Space truncates this question series, but the thoughts are limitless.

Let the coming together moment in the National Award to Teachers trigger another coming together of a different trio. School, skill and higher education have to come together to leverage the power of collective co-existence rather than the present disconnected obsolescence. Can this troika be the emerging voice of the ground educational realities? The playground can be prepared, rules framed and players decided. The game needs to start now as this edu-game shall undoubtedly generate only winners. Let the game begin.

By strengthening the value link in the education chain, all the value-generating units—school or tertiary or university education—shall derive collateral benefits. For example, strengthening the value units of teacher education shall maximise the learning outcome of school education. Unfortunately, the current policy architecture distances school and teacher education with very little room for functional interaction and engagement. Similar disconnected excellence exists in other value activities in the entire education value chain. Michel Porter's value chain for corporates identifies competitive advantage through maximising collective value generation. Likewise, the education outcome of life-long learning can be maximised if there is a strong link between all forms of education, from primary to PhD, making India's education infrastructure gain a significant competitive advantage. 