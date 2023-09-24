Teach kids how to be agile, not fragile

As children, we did every IQ (intelligence quotient) test we could lay our hands on and competed with each other on scores. It wasn’t surprising. Back then, everyone believed brainiacs would excel at everything in life. Academic excellence, financial success, even better health: A high IQ guaranteed them all.

By the time I started working, the halo around IQ had dimmed, as EQ (emotional quotient) entered the picture. My family didn’t get the memo, but everyone else did. We learnt that a high IQ might be good academically, but it wouldn’t help us get ahead in our professional and personal lives. Because real intelligence required more than good scores in one test; it needed empathy, maturity and the ability to identify and embrace one’s own feelings as well as those of everyone we interacted with. We could no longer function as an island, no matter how well illuminated, and hope to succeed.

Today, there’s a new Q on the block: the adaptability or agility quotient (AQ) which measures our ability to quickly respond and adjust to new situations and challenges in the ever-changing dance of life. Harvard Business Review identified it first, back in 2011, as the “new competitive advantage”, but the changes wrought and demanded by the pandemic have cemented its importance in our lives.

In a world where trends change faster than we can say YOLO, it’s essential to keep up with the times. For us, for sure, but even more so, for our children who have to adapt to new situations faster than a cuttlefish changes colour. So, how can we boost our kids’ AQ? First and foremost, nurture their curiosity. Encourage them to ask questions and seek out new experiences. Reassure them that it’s okay to not know things. When they express interest in a new subject or activity, provide them with the resources and time needed to explore it further.

Second, encourage innovation. Create an environment where children feel comfortable trying out different things. This can be as simple as rearranging the furniture in their room or tasting a new dish. Gradually expose them to bigger changes, such as adjusting to a new routine at home or starting a new sport. Help them break out of the box, or the confining space that society will inevitably try to shove them into. Encourage them when they break free from the constraints of traditional thinking and come up with wild ideas. Never diminish their ideas, even if they sound outlandish to you at first.

Promote resilience, the unsung hero of AQ. Your kids will face setbacks and failure, no matter what you do to protect them. Don’t kill yourself trying. Let them fall/fail occasionally and figure out a way to get up again. This will normalise failure and help your kids understand that setbacks are a natural part of life and learning. Finally, lead by example. Children learn best—and most—by observing their parents. Demonstrate agility and adaptability in your own life by handling challenges calmly and showing resilience. That will inspire them to do the same.

Shampa Dhar-Kamath

Delhi-based writer, editor and communication coach

shampadhar@gmail.com

As children, we did every IQ (intelligence quotient) test we could lay our hands on and competed with each other on scores. It wasn’t surprising. Back then, everyone believed brainiacs would excel at everything in life. Academic excellence, financial success, even better health: A high IQ guaranteed them all. By the time I started working, the halo around IQ had dimmed, as EQ (emotional quotient) entered the picture. My family didn’t get the memo, but everyone else did. We learnt that a high IQ might be good academically, but it wouldn’t help us get ahead in our professional and personal lives. Because real intelligence required more than good scores in one test; it needed empathy, maturity and the ability to identify and embrace one’s own feelings as well as those of everyone we interacted with. We could no longer function as an island, no matter how well illuminated, and hope to succeed. Today, there’s a new Q on the block: the adaptability or agility quotient (AQ) which measures our ability to quickly respond and adjust to new situations and challenges in the ever-changing dance of life. Harvard Business Review identified it first, back in 2011, as the “new competitive advantage”, but the changes wrought and demanded by the pandemic have cemented its importance in our lives.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In a world where trends change faster than we can say YOLO, it’s essential to keep up with the times. For us, for sure, but even more so, for our children who have to adapt to new situations faster than a cuttlefish changes colour. So, how can we boost our kids’ AQ? First and foremost, nurture their curiosity. Encourage them to ask questions and seek out new experiences. Reassure them that it’s okay to not know things. When they express interest in a new subject or activity, provide them with the resources and time needed to explore it further. Second, encourage innovation. Create an environment where children feel comfortable trying out different things. This can be as simple as rearranging the furniture in their room or tasting a new dish. Gradually expose them to bigger changes, such as adjusting to a new routine at home or starting a new sport. Help them break out of the box, or the confining space that society will inevitably try to shove them into. Encourage them when they break free from the constraints of traditional thinking and come up with wild ideas. Never diminish their ideas, even if they sound outlandish to you at first. Promote resilience, the unsung hero of AQ. Your kids will face setbacks and failure, no matter what you do to protect them. Don’t kill yourself trying. Let them fall/fail occasionally and figure out a way to get up again. This will normalise failure and help your kids understand that setbacks are a natural part of life and learning. Finally, lead by example. Children learn best—and most—by observing their parents. Demonstrate agility and adaptability in your own life by handling challenges calmly and showing resilience. That will inspire them to do the same. Shampa Dhar-Kamath Delhi-based writer, editor and communication coach shampadhar@gmail.com