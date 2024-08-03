Take the magic pill of meditation

Imagine a magic pill that regulates your feelings about situations beyond your control, eases stress and reduces your helplessness. This pill has no side effects and can be taken by anyone, regardless of age, as often as they like. Sounds impossible? I thought so too.

At 16, as a member of my senior school basketball team, I was at the mercy of intense emotional highs and lows. Victories meant boundless joy, while defeats plunged me into the depths of despair. Noticing how profoundly this affected me, my father suggested I meditate. To appease him, I gave it a shot. It was challenging, almost impossibly so, and I quickly abandoned my attempts.

The extremely engaging Netflix documentary, Mind Explained, explores the complexities of the human brain. One of its episodes features the Buddhist monk Mingyur Rinpoche, who as a child in the foothills of Mount Manaslu—terrified of snow, thunder and strangers—suffered from severe panic attacks. His father, like mine, introduced him to meditation. Unlike me, he persisted. Many years later he turned into a mindfulness prodigy, even establishing a monastery. Scientists in Wisconsin studied his brain and found that at 41, it resembled that of a 33-year-old. An fMRI machine showed an 800 per cent increase in activity in his empathy circuits during meditation.