India’s double trouble is arrogance of power and power of ignorance

Once he has given the ruling none can question it. The TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee caught him on the wrong foot repeatedly when he was interrupted in a short speech. He made the Chair squirm uncomfortably naming the PM for reading from the teleprompter or raking up events from half a century past while his referring to economic blunders of the present regime having a direct bearing on the economy and budget were ruled as irrelevant digressions. Worst perhaps was the way exchanges between Anurag Thakur and Rahul Gandhi were handled. Swift admonition to the ex-minister trying desperately to regain the favours of the PM would have shown the independence of the Chair. Alas this wasn’t to be.

Jagdeep Dhankhar is a seasoned politician, who before ascending to the position of Vice President, has served as governor. His self-confidence is well-founded in experience, but what is unacceptable is his going out of his way to come out with rulings that smack of fatwas by a Qazi in a theocratic state. He not only gave a clean chit to the RSS, but showered fulsome praise on the organisation. His word is supreme in the House, but one wonders how large is the remit of his writ? Unfortunately, the Supreme Court has refused to protect its own turf in a separation of powers constitutional order.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the railway minister, lost his cool and started shouting when a fellow MP called him the ‘Reel Minister’. The arrogance that comes with power leaves no room for a sense of humour. The poor man is stalked by bad luck as train accidents have piled up with announcements of bullet trains and tech marvels like accident-proof ‘kavach’. Other heads can be made to roll and human error or conspiracies cited as causes beyond the minister’s control. But the buck stops with him. In this case, the ex-IAS seems to have made himself indispensable to the present government. He has been entrusted with additional charges that require exceptional expertise. One doesn’t have to be a political heavyweight controlling money and muscle to strut the stage with prickly skin.