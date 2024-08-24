Hard truths over comforting lies

The loss of 400 precious lives in Waynad, Kerala, was a grave climate calamity. This is a lie. The truth is, this was a politically vetted, commercially exploited, environmentally unsustainable, manmade disaster.

The brutalisation, rape and murder of a medical doctor inside RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata is caused by a handful of criminals. That is another lie.

The truth is, rape and murder of a doctor is a result of rising cult of commodification and aggression of a consumerist society. Tragically, a woman, that too someone who nurtures and heals you, is seen as an object for consumption and a target for unleashing violence.

Take another example:

‘I have never told a lie in my life!’ gushed a global guru before an awestruck audience at an international conference. This then must be the beginning of his career in lying, I thought to myself.

There is a simple way to detect if someone is reliable. Ask him if he always tells the truth. If his answer is ‘yes’, you have discovered a certified liar. We all lie for reasons that suit us. We lie innovatively as well as collaboratively. Mostly, we lie to preserve our ego. A lie serves as a psychological cushion, a social lubricant to dress up our bare, naked selves.

Sometimes, lies give us a false sense of power. Organisational meetings become a confluence of team liars. A family funeral functions as a stock exchange for trading lies on behalf of the deceased. Ever since filling up income tax forms or writing resumes were discovered, human civilisation started institutionalising lies. One way to rectify institutional rubbish is to step over the pile rather than kick it around.

You may not be able to stop lying altogether. However, you can be economical with lies. A thumb rule for reducing lies in your life is: You don’t have to tell all the truth. But all that you tell must be the truth. At least on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, the days when you offer prayers in a temple, a mosque or a church.