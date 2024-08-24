Hard truths over comforting lies
The loss of 400 precious lives in Waynad, Kerala, was a grave climate calamity. This is a lie. The truth is, this was a politically vetted, commercially exploited, environmentally unsustainable, manmade disaster.
The brutalisation, rape and murder of a medical doctor inside RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata is caused by a handful of criminals. That is another lie.
The truth is, rape and murder of a doctor is a result of rising cult of commodification and aggression of a consumerist society. Tragically, a woman, that too someone who nurtures and heals you, is seen as an object for consumption and a target for unleashing violence.
Take another example:
‘I have never told a lie in my life!’ gushed a global guru before an awestruck audience at an international conference. This then must be the beginning of his career in lying, I thought to myself.
There is a simple way to detect if someone is reliable. Ask him if he always tells the truth. If his answer is ‘yes’, you have discovered a certified liar. We all lie for reasons that suit us. We lie innovatively as well as collaboratively. Mostly, we lie to preserve our ego. A lie serves as a psychological cushion, a social lubricant to dress up our bare, naked selves.
Sometimes, lies give us a false sense of power. Organisational meetings become a confluence of team liars. A family funeral functions as a stock exchange for trading lies on behalf of the deceased. Ever since filling up income tax forms or writing resumes were discovered, human civilisation started institutionalising lies. One way to rectify institutional rubbish is to step over the pile rather than kick it around.
You may not be able to stop lying altogether. However, you can be economical with lies. A thumb rule for reducing lies in your life is: You don’t have to tell all the truth. But all that you tell must be the truth. At least on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, the days when you offer prayers in a temple, a mosque or a church.
One should also realise that the world you project out there is no more than a construct of your mind that is at home with lies you tell yourself. Your brain is preparing you for a world which is not going to be there anymore when its manufactured lies are detected in the light of reality.
Often, newspapers and television channels are only telling you what they have been told to tell you. Facts have turned into fantasy and feisty election manifestos. Wise leaders show you how to deconstruct and reconstruct your world. They raise your awareness and help you separate the truth from the soft lies you are peddling to yourself.
They show you how power that comes from truth grows effortlessly. On the other hand, force that grows from insecurity of lies seeks to dominate and defend its vulnerability. Power conjures up a win-win world. Force is a stampede of winners over losers. Force leaves behind a trail of disempowered humans.
Use of force is an escape from truth. Power is an ally of truth. India will eventually win if she chooses not to be a violent force, but to be an invincible power. For power emanating from truth always sustains—Satyameva Jayate!
Debashis Chatterjee
Author, Professor & Director, IIM Kozhikode
successsutras@gmail.com