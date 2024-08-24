Independence is not just freeing from another

Indians around the world raise a patriotic flag on August 15. And rightly so. It marks a highly cherished memory of a relentless fight to be free. It reminds every Indian about the dawn of a new beginning. The beginning of an era of deliverance from the clutches of British colonialism. In lieu of which nearly 1,000 people of Indian heritage gathered at the High Commission of India in London to celebrate the 78th Independence Day, with music, dance and patriotic chants.

With the world gearing up to AI, we saw rigorous preparation to secure the celebrations. Snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers and sharpshooters were positioned at strategic locations for the security of the Prime Minister and other VVIP guests at Red Fort in New Delhi. Additionally, 700 AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras got installed in central Delhi. These cameras have high-resolution pan-tilt-zoom features, allowing identification of a person from a distance, the officials said.

While it could be argued that this independence is at the macro-level of freedom and therefore one that directly affects us at the micro levels of our being, I see the mantra of ‘Be Free’ penetrating the personal economic freedom, without which any freedom in the grapples of the materialistic world we live in, will be washed away. I sought woman empowerment from an early age, but was wise to know that for that magnanimous idea I would need to be financially independent first. One simple but profound understanding that needs to take root in us is that—dependence on anybody or anything is a loss of independence.

A few years back, in a leadership yoga talk I was giving to the youth employees at the Deloitte Company I was asked: How do you not depend on something other than you or outside you?