It is the money, honey, that beats the head choppers

The 12th century was a turbulent time in the battle of faiths. Christianity and Islam warred over Jerusalem, and Islam won. Saladin the Great decapitated hundreds of Christian knights who refused to convert. In the 20th century, imperialism blitzed Islam’s power. A great churning has begun again, and it is not good news. Up for grabs is the title of the Leader of Global Islam. There are three contestants.
The canny Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman leads, promoting cautious modernisation while playing cat and mouse with Israel and Iran to assert independence from US policy. Turkey prez Erdogan’s onslaught on democracy has made him the cleric’s darling in a suit. Khameini’s Voldemort theocracy represents brute state force against the Iranian woman’s abhorrence of the hijab which symbolises a greater war for individual freedom. Only Pakistan missed its moment.
In the 1980s to the early 2000s, Islamabad’s generals, fattened by CIA’s billions, projected nuclear Pakistan as the future leader of the Islamic world. A few decades later, this terrorist pariah plagued by military-feudal corruption is now a failed state, blinded by its impossible dream to destroy India. Footprints of cynical ambition leave a bloody trail in shaping history. The largest footprint is Erdogan’s.
A technical democracy—since there was no free press during the time of the Prophet Mohammed, Erdogan closed down critical media and imprisoned journalists—Turkey is a NATO member and a regional military power. The ancient Turkish hatred of Kurds made Erdogan an unholy ISIS ally, and enabler of Aleppo’s fall. The barbarous landscape of the ISIS is dystopian sci fi; monsters beheading non-Muslims and keeping sex slaves in cages in the age of Satlink and quantum physics. Slave markets where kidnapped women are paraded in chains—Yazdis then, Kurdish now—on one side, Taylor Swift and Taj Mahal on the other.
The tragedy of Islamic geopolitics is not about the choice between good and bad guys, but between good and worse guys. It is a moral bog. Syria’s Assad, a CIA ally after 9/11-turned-Monster #1, rains chemical bombs on his own people while battling ISIS with the help of an expansionist Russian tyrant. Meanwhile, the domestic push against Assad is from the Muslim Brotherhood whose terrorist and radical philosophy leaves the people of the tortured land with little to look forward to.
The world rejoiced when the Arab Spring felled the old dictators Mubarak, Gaddafi and Saddam, but was dismayed to find the vacuum filled by ISIS and Al-Qaeda terrorising the newly free populations. When American troops routed the Taliban, similarly, the world rejoiced. Since war-sick America left, the Taliban has taken Islam beyond civilised speed limits by banning women from even talking to each other, and stoning or flogging them in public. While Indian liberals whine about patriarchy and the Manusmriti’s misogyny, why does radical Islam have such a major sexual problem with women?
It is too close to comfort to believe Bangladesh turning virulently Islamic is a coincidence. There is a greater evil at work, a global undercurrent united by hatred and intolerance towards non-Islamic values. The West, or its values, isn’t going away anywhere soon. Trump’s policies will strengthen oligarchy and monopoly, and only make more money for billionaires who run the world; they like to keep their heads on their shoulders. The fate of the world will be decided not by the clash between civilisations but between Islam and Capitalism. In the end, money always wins.
Ravi Shankar
ravi@newindianexpress.com