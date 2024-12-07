It is the money, honey, that beats the head choppers

The 12th century was a turbulent time in the battle of faiths. Christianity and Islam warred over Jerusalem, and Islam won. Saladin the Great decapitated hundreds of Christian knights who refused to convert. In the 20th century, imperialism blitzed Islam’s power. A great churning has begun again, and it is not good news. Up for grabs is the title of the Leader of Global Islam. There are three contestants.

The canny Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman leads, promoting cautious modernisation while playing cat and mouse with Israel and Iran to assert independence from US policy. Turkey prez Erdogan’s onslaught on democracy has made him the cleric’s darling in a suit. Khameini’s Voldemort theocracy represents brute state force against the Iranian woman’s abhorrence of the hijab which symbolises a greater war for individual freedom. Only Pakistan missed its moment.

In the 1980s to the early 2000s, Islamabad’s generals, fattened by CIA’s billions, projected nuclear Pakistan as the future leader of the Islamic world. A few decades later, this terrorist pariah plagued by military-feudal corruption is now a failed state, blinded by its impossible dream to destroy India. Footprints of cynical ambition leave a bloody trail in shaping history. The largest footprint is Erdogan’s.

A technical democracy—since there was no free press during the time of the Prophet Mohammed, Erdogan closed down critical media and imprisoned journalists—Turkey is a NATO member and a regional military power. The ancient Turkish hatred of Kurds made Erdogan an unholy ISIS ally, and enabler of Aleppo’s fall. The barbarous landscape of the ISIS is dystopian sci fi; monsters beheading non-Muslims and keeping sex slaves in cages in the age of Satlink and quantum physics. Slave markets where kidnapped women are paraded in chains—Yazdis then, Kurdish now—on one side, Taylor Swift and Taj Mahal on the other.