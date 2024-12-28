There is no right or wrong way to celebrate

The end of the year is coming, and the question is: what comes to an end. Growth and prosperity continue regardless of the passage of time. While the Christmas bazaars, tress and cribs set the tone for nativity celebrations, stars and streamers have been strung, celebrating a success.

More and more people leave their homes to mingle with friends, loved ones, relatives as well as outsiders. I mean who is a stranger when you know yourself are not estranged with ‘you’? Make friends with the mind. Yoga taught me this splendid reunion. And not just with your superself, but with those all around you. Festivity is in the air.

For someone who was in spiritual isolation for over two decades, I am raking it in and thrilled to see what the city life offers. Fans still mob me. While I pose for pictures without a fuss, I am happy to pass them the message—love runs in the littlest of molecules of the ‘festive’ air around you; feel it. But that is possible only when you calm your mind.

Quieten the mental disturbances that play havoc. The fun quotient is directly linked to your emotional intelligence. The more settled you are emotionally, the more mental space you have for joy. You are open to accepting those things around that are pleasurable or not so. I am so grateful to have trained in teaching this.