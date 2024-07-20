The Wrath of Water

On a little boat in Kerala, I observed two kings.

One was a Kingfisher—the terror of fish, a swift and accurate hunter. The Stork-billed kingfisher sat in front of a mango tree laden with the king of fruit. It was a quiet moment, but deceptively so. Water lapped against the boat in a hypnotic fashion, but on the shoreline of Vembanad lake, grey clouds lined the sky, seeming to nearly touch the water. Soon, rain would slash the area.

Like many other states, Kerala is suffering the whiplash of a changing climate.

The idyllic scene has a dark undercurrent, like sour mould streaking through a room of recovery. Heatwaves, unseasonal rainfall and coastal erosion are already occurring in the state, as well as in other areas.

It’s hard to fully grasp the impacts of climate change, but at least one of the hidden consequences is psychological. As rain becomes more unpredictable, people begin to fear it. In Meru village in Ladakh a few years ago, I watched late-monsoonal showers carry the loose, unconsolidated soil in rivers of pebbles and gravel.

The lady whose house I was staying in revealed how afraid she now felt of rainfall. Last year, water had flooded her house—the first time she had ever seen floods in the desert. “Now, when the rain falls, my heart beats loudly. My legs get restless. I want to run out of my house without even bolting the door—I want to run to the storm shelter,” she told me.

Those were the cold, desert-like reaches of Ladakh, often getting so much rain that trees have started shooting up, even as mudslides and landslides change the area.