The Wrath of Water
On a little boat in Kerala, I observed two kings.
One was a Kingfisher—the terror of fish, a swift and accurate hunter. The Stork-billed kingfisher sat in front of a mango tree laden with the king of fruit. It was a quiet moment, but deceptively so. Water lapped against the boat in a hypnotic fashion, but on the shoreline of Vembanad lake, grey clouds lined the sky, seeming to nearly touch the water. Soon, rain would slash the area.
Like many other states, Kerala is suffering the whiplash of a changing climate.
The idyllic scene has a dark undercurrent, like sour mould streaking through a room of recovery. Heatwaves, unseasonal rainfall and coastal erosion are already occurring in the state, as well as in other areas.
It’s hard to fully grasp the impacts of climate change, but at least one of the hidden consequences is psychological. As rain becomes more unpredictable, people begin to fear it. In Meru village in Ladakh a few years ago, I watched late-monsoonal showers carry the loose, unconsolidated soil in rivers of pebbles and gravel.
The lady whose house I was staying in revealed how afraid she now felt of rainfall. Last year, water had flooded her house—the first time she had ever seen floods in the desert. “Now, when the rain falls, my heart beats loudly. My legs get restless. I want to run out of my house without even bolting the door—I want to run to the storm shelter,” she told me.
Those were the cold, desert-like reaches of Ladakh, often getting so much rain that trees have started shooting up, even as mudslides and landslides change the area.
In Kerala, just before the rain broke, we were giddy with a heatwave sweeping across the state. Here too, new experiences challenged memories of the state, and of the feeling of home. In coastal regions, people were used to humidity with lower heat around 30 oCelsius. Now, the temperature touches 37 oCelsius. That change of seven to 10 degrees disturbs the very feeling of home.
It creates chronic discomfort that is hard to get accustomed to. It creates a sense of chronic panic when rain floods ground floors of houses tucked away from the sea. Over the years, erosion has eaten up the coast; people now see water in newer places.
Going forward, it is clear that climate change needs more than technological solutions. It also needs psychological counselling and a mention in other laws of the land. What kind of insurance does a farmer need from climate change? What compensation should coastal settlements get for a changing coast? What should students be taught in classrooms? How can we plan for cities while modelling for worst-case climate scenarios? How do we create cooled community areas where people can recover from heat? These are all questions our planning needs to answer.
The king of fishing dived down. He was a small, determined missile, in a flurry of colour. That bird, on that lake, near that tree, near the house made in a particular way, was very specific to the region. The rain broke over the water. I hoped the sense of home was not yet broken.
Neha Sinha
Conservation biologist and author
