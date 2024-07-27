The steel frame that ensured fair governance stands corroded

The ICS (Indian Civil Service), the predecessor of the IAS in independent India, was touted as the ‘heaven-born’ service, for a long time the exclusive preserve of the white man. It was quipped that there was nothing Indian or Civil about it and it served none. Unfortunately, more than 75 years after independence it is shockingly clear that those who manage to get in into the far more inclusive IAS also consider themselves ‘heaven-born’. If one considers the case of insufferably arrogant and manipulative trainee officer Puja Khedkar under investigation for multiple alleged frauds, there are some who are hell-bent to live following the motto: Aasma pe hai Khuda aur zamin pe hum (Like God in heaven, we rule earth)!

But let us not digress. The lady who has landed herself and her family in trouble has literary opened a can of worms. How did she, claiming multiple disabilities, join the LBS Academy without undergoing the prescribed medical testes? According to news reports, the disabilities were constantly changing and she had not claimed any disability when joining a medical college. Then there is the matter of the OBC certificate.

This candidate claimed the reservation entitled to non-creamy layer. The father, according to a affidavit filed at the time of contesting elections, had disclosed asserts over Rs 40 crore. His daughter could possibly claim that after attaining majority she was not dependent on her father, but it is not disclosed that she herself owned asserts which put her in the creamy layer. Obviously, this is a case of cream turning sour. It may be a delicacy in western cuisine, nut in India it is no better than curdled milk.

But why blame the person and her family? What about the responsible doctors and government servants who have issued or attested disability or OBC certificates? It is also intriguing that the father, himself a government servant, amassed riches that prima facie are disproportionate to his known sources of income. The mother, allegedly estranged from the husband, is active in politics and has independently got into trouble by waving a hand gun to threaten government servants at work. To anyone, who is not differently enabled intellectually, it should be clear where this trainee IAS officer imbibed her values.