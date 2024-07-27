The steel frame that ensured fair governance stands corroded
The ICS (Indian Civil Service), the predecessor of the IAS in independent India, was touted as the ‘heaven-born’ service, for a long time the exclusive preserve of the white man. It was quipped that there was nothing Indian or Civil about it and it served none. Unfortunately, more than 75 years after independence it is shockingly clear that those who manage to get in into the far more inclusive IAS also consider themselves ‘heaven-born’. If one considers the case of insufferably arrogant and manipulative trainee officer Puja Khedkar under investigation for multiple alleged frauds, there are some who are hell-bent to live following the motto: Aasma pe hai Khuda aur zamin pe hum (Like God in heaven, we rule earth)!
But let us not digress. The lady who has landed herself and her family in trouble has literary opened a can of worms. How did she, claiming multiple disabilities, join the LBS Academy without undergoing the prescribed medical testes? According to news reports, the disabilities were constantly changing and she had not claimed any disability when joining a medical college. Then there is the matter of the OBC certificate.
This candidate claimed the reservation entitled to non-creamy layer. The father, according to a affidavit filed at the time of contesting elections, had disclosed asserts over Rs 40 crore. His daughter could possibly claim that after attaining majority she was not dependent on her father, but it is not disclosed that she herself owned asserts which put her in the creamy layer. Obviously, this is a case of cream turning sour. It may be a delicacy in western cuisine, nut in India it is no better than curdled milk.
But why blame the person and her family? What about the responsible doctors and government servants who have issued or attested disability or OBC certificates? It is also intriguing that the father, himself a government servant, amassed riches that prima facie are disproportionate to his known sources of income. The mother, allegedly estranged from the husband, is active in politics and has independently got into trouble by waving a hand gun to threaten government servants at work. To anyone, who is not differently enabled intellectually, it should be clear where this trainee IAS officer imbibed her values.
It is worth repeating, with emphasis, that this should not be dismissed as the case of one rotten apple that can spoil the barrel. Since this scam surfaced, many other cases of fudging of facts about disability or OBC status have come to light. Some of these IAS officers have since been confirmed in service, others have taken voluntary retirement to try their luck in films. None appears handicapped by any physical or mental disability.
One gentleman has claimed that though he was stricken by polio in childhood it never hampered his walking or riding. Then what was the disability? All of them seem to have taken advantage of the climate of political correctness and the temper of the times that silences anyone disturbed by such conduct, especially if the transgressor identifies as belonging to an oppressed and socially discriminated/exploited community. The irony is that this shield itself may have been forged!
Every year scores of graduates from IIT, top medical colleges and IIMs renounce engineering, medicine, management and law, to join the IAS. Quite a few even settle for ‘lesser’ services like IRS, Customs and IPS. It is quite clear that these provide more lucrative opportunities for amassing pelf and exercising unbridled power. The mighty IAS is answerable to none and can flout the law at will with impunity. When the collector or the commissioner see their political bosses breaking the oath they have taken to protect the constitution they experience Satori-like illumination.
It is the politicians who have led to this rot. Leaders of all political parties handpick pliant and ambitions officers to do their bidding regardless of what the law of the land states. Some of them—supposedly the best and the brightest—find it convenient to demonstrate that they are spineless. In recent years many young IAS officers in Odisha, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and other states have been persuaded to take premature retirement and join a political party.
Some have contested elections successfully and entered the Parliament and assemblies to become ministers. It is another matter that some have fallen apart and become a thorn in the flesh of their mentor/patron. Even a brief stint in the IAS opens doors in the private sector liaising for swadeshi or firangi billionaires. As those at the top echelons continue to get extensions with lateral entrants creating more frustration, the young officers in a hurry are tempted or lured to take perilous shortcuts.
The ‘steel frame’ that once claimed to ensure fair and fearless governance stands exposed badly, rusted, and corroded, looking worse than the make-shift scaffolding used to construct unauthorised buildings on encroached land by fly-by-night developers.
Pushpesh Pant
Former professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University
pushpeshpant@gmail.c