To be or not to be is all about alignment

Why aren’t you married, Anu? Sometimes it is followed by “Can I marry you?” An expectant genuine grin is met with a different answer from me most of the time. Like yesterday at a friend’s dinner party when her brother proposed I laughed and found myself saying “You are lucky you are not married to me… I might be a hard nut to crack”. Why I shy away since my early teens to proposals of marriage remains a mystery to me. My classmates and friends almost all got married sooner or later.

While I ended up walking alone. A single stick. Remember, eagles fly alone. Though their far-sighted vision, and some qualities are inspiring I learnt a steadfast demand of a female eagle. When pursued by an eligible male eagle suitor she throws a twig from high up. Then waits for the male eagle to catch the twig and bring it back to her. I wrote a poem, “...Catch the twig I throw

To confirm your eligibility before…”

So then has no man been able to catch the ‘twig’?

I had let this question, like many others, rest. In my solo-girl existence (what the media and the world called ‘my unconventional style’), what one may call ‘luck’ I call ‘destiny’ which is actually self-created. Though slow-cruising in a maya-ridden dream world, most of us have no idea of this. You continue to live a life the Vedas have called ‘pure fiction’. Ignorance is bliss they say, but yoga purposes otherwise.

Alignment is one of the best principles in life. Have you noticed that when you are on the same page as your friends, family and colleagues everything falls into place. With much less effort your ideas can reach unimaginable heights. When you take time to align your interests and intentions, forces can multiply.

Yoga is harmony—joining together, coordinating—though it needs some hard work. You need to be focused on self-love, to align with others.

One of the first principles I learnt when I joined the basketball team in school, when I was 11 years old, was to value teamwork. To win a match is attractive. It is the reason why we play sports. But if as a player you don’t work on yourself then there could be a boomerang effect.

For me, pressure can make my body heavy. When your body is tight, you are burning way more than you usually do and that can pull you down in a match. Tennis player Sumit Nagal, who ranked No. 68 in the world, will now play his successive Olympics starting July 27. He knows what to expect. He has found the ability to question himself, “My mind and body are in the same place,” he has found a new equilibrium, “When there’s a maturity about you, you are seeing things better, feeling your body better, you are in a different mood. You feel your aura.” He has been able to walk away from his mentality and control the pressures.

Marriage is an institutional adjustment while partnership, with someone you can align with, is progress. And there is no time limit to when this can happen.

Anu Aggarwal

Actor, speaker, yogi and author

Instagram: @anusualanu