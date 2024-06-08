Handy Tips for the Argumentative Indian
When I was a teenager, my mother used to call me ‘Leader of the Opposition’. It was because I disagreed with everything she said and argued long and hard about why I was right and she was wrong. I would have probably done the same in school but my teachers took the hot air out of my sails by cleverly putting me on the debating team. Needless to say, all parties were happy. And peace reigned.
So many decades later, I’m much calmer now. But I still find myself slipping back into an Argumentative Indian role when I hear people passing off dodgy WhatsApp messages as political discourse. With the elections done and the results in, I see many more angry exchanges coming. Not necessarily involving me, but among people with disparate views on India’s political situation.
Over the last decade, politics in India has become extremely polarising. Most Indians have developed deeply-entrenched opinions about the situation which they blithely air given any chance they get. This casual airing inevitably turns into a bitter fight when the speakers encounter people with a different point of view.
The whole exercise is futile, and helps no one. How can it? Most drawing-room debaters talk in generalities and make superficial points that offer neither nuance nor a solution. Far from convincing their listeners, they end up alienating them. Since most people’s opinions are rooted in their identities, experiences and values, when confronted with an opposing view, listeners feel challenged and attacked and clutch their beliefs to their chest even more tightly.
Too many arguments like this, and the debaters run the risk of destroying their relationships. Not just that; their health suffers too. Constant arguments can make anyone angry and stressed and trigger off feelings of anxiety and frustration, even ill health.
Given that heated conversations on politics are inevitable in the coming days, here are some strategies you can consider to lessen the tension and save your relationships and health. You may not be able to head off all arguments but you can turn down the heat.
Create a respectful environment: Establish ground rules before you embark on any political discussions, emphasising respect and understanding. Express your views civilly without resorting to personal attacks or inflammatory language, and encourage your listeners to do the same.
Focus on specific issues: Instead of talking about people, focus on policies that you are knowledgeable about. Discussing concrete issues allows for a rich conversation and helps avoid broad generalisations.
Practice active listening: When the other person is speaking, instead of immediately countering their opinion and ‘winning the argument’, withhold judgment and pay full attention to what they’re saying. By showing the speaker that you respect and value their views, you can create a more conducive environment for constructive dialogue.
These tips may sound too easy to be effective, but try them and see. By reducing conflict and promoting a healthier exchange of ideas, you could transform a potentially contentious discussion into a constructive dialogue. Doesn’t that sound like a pleasant dinner time exercise?
Shampa Dhar-Kamath
Delhi-based writer, editor and communication coach
