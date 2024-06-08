Handy Tips for the Argumentative Indian

When I was a teenager, my mother used to call me ‘Leader of the Opposition’. It was because I disagreed with everything she said and argued long and hard about why I was right and she was wrong. I would have probably done the same in school but my teachers took the hot air out of my sails by cleverly putting me on the debating team. Needless to say, all parties were happy. And peace reigned.

So many decades later, I’m much calmer now. But I still find myself slipping back into an Argumentative Indian role when I hear people passing off dodgy WhatsApp messages as political discourse. With the elections done and the results in, I see many more angry exchanges coming. Not necessarily involving me, but among people with disparate views on India’s political situation.

Over the last decade, politics in India has become extremely polarising. Most Indians have developed deeply-entrenched opinions about the situation which they blithely air given any chance they get. This casual airing inevitably turns into a bitter fight when the speakers encounter people with a different point of view.

The whole exercise is futile, and helps no one. How can it? Most drawing-room debaters talk in generalities and make superficial points that offer neither nuance nor a solution. Far from convincing their listeners, they end up alienating them. Since most people’s opinions are rooted in their identities, experiences and values, when confronted with an opposing view, listeners feel challenged and attacked and clutch their beliefs to their chest even more tightly.