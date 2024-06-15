Let go of myths and superstitions in order to gain national greatness

The top leadership of the BJP may be putting up a brave face at the moment but there is no denying that there is egg on lots of faces trying to force a smile to proclaim that nothing has changed. Their body language tells a different tale. Forget the adage about history repeating itself from tragedy to farce or dogged insistence that ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai!’ To use the buzzword in vogue, however hard the spin masters try to set the ‘narrative’ the discordant discourse isn’t going to change.

The self-proclaimed incarnation’s fall from grace is glaring. The dazzling aura of the charismatic Prime Minister has dimmed and the chinks in his not-too-shiny armour are visible even to those with impaired eyesight. One can’t simply wish away the loss of Ayodhya and the drastically reduced winning margin of ‘Ganga putra’ Modi in Varanasi. In the end it was the much-hyped ‘double engine ki sarkar’ that derailed BJP’s Victory Train. How could it be otherwise when a bulldozer was yoked in front instead of a locomotive? But we digress.

It would be naive to analyse the election results in terms of gains and losses for the BJP. What made it possible for the PM to ‘create’ history by forming a (coalition) government for the third time was the performance of its NDA partners—Naidu garu and Nitish babu. Let’s not make the mistake of calling them crutches or tails that can wag the mastiff. They, like Mamata didi and Stalin have proved that they are satraps who can’t be browbeaten or bullied into submission.

Similarly Sharad dada, the ‘Lion in Winter’ retains the strength to maul rebel cubs. None seems to shed tears for Navin babu whose dreams to ride gloriously into the sunset with a sixth coronation as the patriarch CM have been shattered. It’s curtains for Behenji Mayawati with charismatic Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan emerging as a Dalit leader.

Congress, the political party, doesn’t have much to gloat over. It failed to forge a winning coalition. On the contrary, Nitish, Mamata and AAP kept their distance. Rahul Gandhi has grown in stature but remains a reluctant politician. The Family retains primacy. With new dynasts emerging in the BJP that charge has lost its sting but it would require years of hard work to rebuild the organisation and to regain its traditional votebank to take on the BJP, richer in money and muscle.