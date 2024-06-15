The importance of being Chandrababu Naidu

This election’s endgame has been reduced to two political powers: Narendra Modi and Chandrababu Naidu. The BJP lost the election. Naidu won his. Partners by exigency, Modi and Naidu have shared a boundary since the Telugu titan supported Vajpayee’s NDA in 1999. He joined Modi’s gravy train in 2014, got off in 2018 and is now back with Modi in 2024.

The BJP’s decade-old hype has been somewhat oxidised by its rout in Uttar Pradesh and such unexpected places. Political pundits predicted Modi’s allies would cut him to size, but it’s the other way around. The feisty Modi has doled out mostly lightweight portfolios except to TDP, JD(S) and LJP, clearly indicating that Indian politics is still his way and the highway.

The BJP’s rise followed the ascent of regionalism in the 1980s and 90s and the decline of Congress into a moth-eaten monolith. The regional Justice League of NT Rama Rao, MGR, Karunanidhi, Jayalalithaa, Lalu, Mulayam, Mamata, Nitish Kumar, the Thackerays, Chandrababu Naidu, Naveen Patnaik, KCR et al became political superheroes, sometimes helping and sometimes fighting the Congress Darkseid.

Naidu aka CBN and BJP have been BFFs against the Congress since 1999. History’s notches are often unnoticed; the Congress’s decline can be partially attributed to the charisma of CBN’s dad-in-law NT Rama Rao, whose party TDP won a landslide victory despite the Indira Sympathy Wave that swept India in 1984 and gave the Congress a ‘chaar sau paar’ mandate.

Ironically, this 404 Lok Sabha seat-mark, never crossed, also dated its decline as a Parliamentary force in the years to come, because it never secured an absolute majority since Rajiv died and the Gandhis went into a nearly decade-long mourning. And TDP marked its national presence as the first regional party to become the main Opposition party in the Lok Sabha.