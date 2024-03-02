A complicated dance of adult friendships

Last week, in Sri Lanka, a group of us—15 writers from different countries—boarded a private bus that took us to a unique destination for a meal—a charming colonial bungalow, located in the picturesque Hanthana estate, a tea plantation surrounded by verdant forest. We found a swing overlooking the breathtaking views of the valley. All of us, in our 50s, became children.

It made me think about how easily friendships are formed when we are children. We are more open, unafraid to express our true emotions, unbothered about the consequences of speaking our minds. If you have grown up in India, you’re likely to be familiar with ‘katti’, the frightful ultimatum used by kids to break up a friendship and the magical ‘batti’, used to mend it just as easily.

As adults, making good friends is more complicated. Our social needs are different, and in the hierarchy of relationships, friendships are often relegated to the bottom. Our spouses, romantic partners, children and parents come first, after spending a considerable amount of our time at a job that helps us make a living.

To make a good friend we need a sort of connection—a genuine interest in their lives, a willingness to listen, an honest expression of opinions without ego clashes, and most importantly, accepting, and respecting ways in which they are different from us. We bond through spending time together. Research shows that to make a casual friend we need 50 hours on an average, and a close friendship can take up to 200 hours. Making a good friend is an investment of your time.