A hundred ears of solitude

When was the last time you spent an hour alone without making a single phone call, checking your mail or messages or scrolling through social media? When’s the last time you sat quietly in a car or the subway or on a flight without listening to music or a podcast or watching a movie you’d downloaded to your tablet in advance? When did you last spend time alone with your thoughts—by choice?

I asked myself these questions on my last birthday (while taking stock of my life), and was horrified to discover that I didn’t remember the last time I’d chosen solitude over social interaction. This, despite the fact that silence is a catalyst for creativity and innovation, and I count myself as a writer.

Not that silence is a critical tool only for writers. Be they students, housewives or industry leaders, anyone looking for self-reflection, clarity of mind and personal growth needs to tap into that tool. Because embracing silence can have two very diverse but very powerful outcomes. When we sit by ourselves, thinking, our minds tend to go freewheeling; exploring new possibilities, triggering some of our greatest ideas. At other times, moments of silence help us focus single-mindedly on an issue and gain complete clarity on it.

Physicist Albert Einstein understood that. He was well known for his love for solitude and would go sailing alone “away from the horrible ringing of the telephone” or retreat to a secluded cabin to immerse himself in his thoughts. It was in these moments of solitude that he formulated some of his most revolutionary theories.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is another believer in the importance of solitude. Taking time for silence and introspection, he says, has been crucial for his creativity and problem-solving abilities. Jeff Weiner, the former CEO of LinkedIn, even advocates scheduling quiet time for uninterrupted thinking, stating that it’s essential for good decision-making.

Sadly, unplanned silences have become a rarity in today’s world. We’re bombarded by noise from the moment we wake up, from notification pings on our phones to the chatter of 24x7 TV. And through the day, we’re so busy keeping track of what others are doing and saying that we have no time for our own thoughts.

Some friends tell me they’re fine with this situation as silence makes them uncomfortable. Why? Because it forces them to confront the thoughts, emotions and uncertainties that they normally bury beneath the noise. Silence leaves them nowhere to hide. But it’s precisely this discomfort that makes silence so valuable. When we’re forced to stop hiding and look bravely inward, we end up seeing the factors that motivate us, the fears that hold us back and the dreams that inspire us. And we can start acting on them.

But how do we harness the power of silence? Well, start by embracing it rather than fleeing from it. Carve out time for silence—to meditate, to journal or simply to sit and reflect. At the very least, it will recharge your batteries. At best, it will spark a brilliant idea. It may not be a patch on Einstein’s but brilliance is relative anyway.

Shampa Dhar-Kamath

Delhi-based writer, editor and communication coach

shampadhar@gmail.com