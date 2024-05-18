Battle lines drawn between the brazen and the courageous

We have already moved dangerously close to an absolute monarch’s regime where slightest criticism of the Supreme Leader can invoke serious charges of lese majeste. Equally serious has been the slide in past five years towards the precipice of blasphemy laws. India isn’t yet a Hindu Rashtra and the Constitution upholds the concept of secularism in public life.

No amount of sophistry can hide the dark reality on the ground. Hurting the religious sentiments of a community is a charge that can be levelled on specious grounds and it’s up to the state government to entangle the poor accused in a mesh of harassing litigation in different states. It isn’t even necessary to utter the word Hinduism. Sanatan even when not prefixed to dharma is enough to ignite public ire and trigger lynching by vigilantes. Forget the religious minorities, even the diversity of sects within Hinduism is threatened with obliteration. The courts most unfortunately have failed to protect them.

The Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council is a handpicked toothless assembly of ‘best and the brightest’ who have little credibility as objective scholars. They are welcome like every one else to their opinions, but when it comes out with a report pronouncing that the number of Hindus in the population has declined by almost 8 per cent in the past 65 years and Muslims have increased by over 40 per cent in the same period, one starts getting worried. Purportedly the report shows how the lot of religious minorities has improved in India since independence and this should silence western criticism about their mistreatment. There has been no census in India since 2011, then what is the source of these statistics? The timing of the release of this report can’t be dismissed casually. Even the dim-witted can see that this can only reinforce the communally polarising rhetoric of the BJP seeking to influence the voters in the forthcoming rounds of voting.

The ECI stands totally discredited and has disgraced itself by its supine and shameless supervision of the present elections. It appears petrified enough by the aura of the PM to send him or his Home Minister notices about blatant violations of the code of conduct. The impotence of the ECI has encouraged the hate-mongers in all parties to play with fire.

The Supreme Court has started cracking the whip (symbolically) much too late. Judiciary bending backwards to appear even-handed hasn’t saved it from reckless criticism and accusations of partisanship. A senior leader of the BJP has lost no time in alleging that ‘their lordships that be’ have become parties in the campaign by granting interim bail to the Delhi CM. He grandly overlooks the partisan conduct not only of constitutional functionaries like governors or institution like the ECI. Ill-informed arguments submitted by the learned Solicitor General regarding interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal illustrate how even the constitutional law officers have lost objectivity.

Words like ‘narrative’, ‘discourse’, ‘perceptions’, have lost their power to distract. The battle lines are sharply drawn between outrageously bold criminals and those with courage of their convictions.

Pushpesh Pant

Former professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University

pushpeshpant@gmail.c