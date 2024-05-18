Savour the quiet shade of a tree

On a Siris tree full of flowers, I watched a Yellow-footed green pigeon snap off a twig. Holding it carefully, it flew off to a Saptaparni tree. It returned to the Siris in a few minutes, looking for another twig to take. This could only mean one thing: I was close to a construction site. The bird was painstakingly building a nest, in which it would rear a family.

Unlike their better-known cousins, the city-dwelling Blue-rock pigeons, Yellow-footed green pigeons are secretive birds that spend most of their life on trees. They hardly ever come down, roosting at the top of tree canopies at the end of the day. They are shy, and keep their distance from people. A sunbird will nest right in your garden. A Blue-rock pigeon will nest right inside your AC. Getting an insight into the lives of more cryptic birds through nest-building thus feels something like sighting one’s favourite author at an airport.

Every year, we clean out our ACs, and on most years we find a Blue-rock pigeon’s nest in it. It reminds me of the nests I found in the house and garden as a child. Red-vented bulbuls, with their bright calls, would nest in the pomegranate tree. There was an annual House sparrow nest behind a painting made by my grandfather in the drawing room. The birds entered through an open window (it was left ajar for them). In other years, the sparrows would nest inside the cups above ceiling fans. In the 90s, there weren’t any years without sparrow nests. Several generations fledged from the house. It was expected, in a ritual-like manner, that the house would nurture both birds and children.