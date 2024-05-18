Savour the quiet shade of a tree
On a Siris tree full of flowers, I watched a Yellow-footed green pigeon snap off a twig. Holding it carefully, it flew off to a Saptaparni tree. It returned to the Siris in a few minutes, looking for another twig to take. This could only mean one thing: I was close to a construction site. The bird was painstakingly building a nest, in which it would rear a family.
Unlike their better-known cousins, the city-dwelling Blue-rock pigeons, Yellow-footed green pigeons are secretive birds that spend most of their life on trees. They hardly ever come down, roosting at the top of tree canopies at the end of the day. They are shy, and keep their distance from people. A sunbird will nest right in your garden. A Blue-rock pigeon will nest right inside your AC. Getting an insight into the lives of more cryptic birds through nest-building thus feels something like sighting one’s favourite author at an airport.
Every year, we clean out our ACs, and on most years we find a Blue-rock pigeon’s nest in it. It reminds me of the nests I found in the house and garden as a child. Red-vented bulbuls, with their bright calls, would nest in the pomegranate tree. There was an annual House sparrow nest behind a painting made by my grandfather in the drawing room. The birds entered through an open window (it was left ajar for them). In other years, the sparrows would nest inside the cups above ceiling fans. In the 90s, there weren’t any years without sparrow nests. Several generations fledged from the house. It was expected, in a ritual-like manner, that the house would nurture both birds and children.
With the collapse of insects, House sparrows have reduced in many cities; they no longer come to us to nest. What remains is the ubiquitous, noisy Blue-rock pigeon, which has also displaced many other birds. The Blue-rock is so successful, there are theories that it may be behaving something like an invasive species—the kind that oust native species. They manage to nest everywhere—especially in the places we want to remove them from (including in between the spikes placed as a deterrent).
So it becomes additionally special to find a bird like the Yellow-footed green pigeon—a bird which is seen a little less, a bird that needs some distance from us. It proves that we might have some spaces left which are still sheltered, a little undisturbed from the heat and dust of the city.
When the pre-monsoon storms come, I wonder if the Saptaparni will fall. And where the green pigeon might go then. The tree explodes in fragrant blossoms in October, but till then it harbours the nests of the quieter birds. In observing the tree while looking for the bird, I realise: it’s not just the green pigeon which needs places to duck in, to hide a little. We need the deep, inviting shade of a native Indian tree too, perhaps more than we give it credit for.
Neha Sinha
Conservation biologist and author
