Pradhan-Clare Trophy has two winners always

The recent drubbing handed over to the Indian cricket team by the visiting Kiwis has come as a rude shock to cricketing fans who have historically had a crackling Diwali. For cricketers and their immediate ecosystem, it is a moment to introspect. In another parallel development, the Kangaroo nation of Australia delivered a huge gain for academics and their immediate ecosystem in the form of a learning experience that accrued during a delegation visit to Australia last week under the leadership of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. As a member of this delegation, I feel the ‘Kangaroo delivered gains’ overwhelming the ‘Kiwi delivered loss’. Here is why?

In my previous article on the global hunt for Indian talent, I had highlighted the growing dominance of Indians in the global university education landscape. The share of Indians in the international student enrolment in the top 5 destinations—US, UK, Canada, Australia and France—has been significant. With almost all popular destination-nations clamouring for Indian talent in their university campuses, there is no question on the growing relevance and dominance of Indian students abroad.

Canada tops the global chart in hosting international students with a share of 30 per cent of its total student strength and Indians contributing a lion’s share in this. Australia follows second with almost 25 per cent of its student population being international with India being one of its largest contributors. The recent Indo-Canada diplomatic tensions and the questionable quality of life in Canada coupled with the growing education relationship with Australia provide policy insights worth pondering. Minister Pradhan’s visit to Australia is the second with his counterpart Jason Clare also visiting India twice. With four meeting between them there seems to be a bonhomie in the making at an unprecedented scale that spans school, skills and higher education.