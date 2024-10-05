Are Coincidences Cosmic Clues?

Most people I speak to have encountered such peculiar coincidences at least once in their lifetime, prompting the question: could these random events hold a deeper significance? Rationalists dismiss them as meaningless, while the spiritually inclined interpret them as messages from the universe.

A study led by Christian Rominger from the University of Graz, published in the Journal of Cognitive Neuroscience, delves into the phenomenon of meaningful coincidences. The study found that people who notice such coincidences exhibit a stronger brain response when they close their eyes, a clear indication of how their brains process sensory information. It ties into the concept of apophenia—the tendency to find patterns in random things. People who experience apophenia are often very creative.

Erin Pavlina, a psychic and intuitive counsellor, believes that signs from the universe prompt us to act. If you’re unsure whether an event is a sign or a mere coincidence, she suggests observing if it happens more than once. According to her, when the universe wants to communicate, it does so in a way that leaves no room for doubt.

Whether we view certain events as signs or dismiss them as coincidences, there’s often no clear-cut explanation. As a tarot card reader, I’ve come to trust my intuition. It’s an unspoken understanding, an unmistakable feeling and a quiet knowledge that something is more than what it appears.

Perhaps the best way to approach coincidences is to ask ourselves: do they make us feel better or offer clarity? If the answer is yes, maybe that’s all the meaning we need.

Preeti Shenoy

Novelist, Illustrator, Speaker

