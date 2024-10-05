Sports Must be an Integral Part of the Curriculum
I have, over the years, watched the professional way collegiate sports in the US have helped spawn so many Olympic champions. Each university in the US and even so many of its well-known colleges make it a point to recruit talented sportspersons as students and they also make it a point to facilitate their journey. I could cite innumerable examples to illustrate my point but the solitary story of Carl Lewis should suffice.
Lewis was a promising and extremely versatile track and field athlete and he was admitted as a student at the University of Houston in Texas. His enrolment itself has many lessons. As happens each year with really talented sportspersons, many universities and colleges had earmarked Lewis for enrolment while still a schoolboy.
Lewis had a large and varied field from which to choose. In his own words he chose the University of Houston because the university told him what they could do for and with him in the clearest and simple terms. The rest, as they say, is history. Lewis went on to win nine gold medals in three Olympics and his years at Houston were crucial for his journey as a sports champion.
Does India recognise this above-mentioned role that college sports can play in producing potential champions? In some mild ways the answer is in the affirmative, but my contention is that India could and should do more. To begin with I have not seen any great traditions or professional enthusiasm at the institutional level in our universities when it comes to go talent spotting.
The other major issue that needs attention is the recruitment of able and professional coaches. I have not seen any special budget by the governmental funding agencies when it comes to recruiting coaches. In fact, I find the process rather counterproductive. Contrast this with the situation in the US where a football or basketball coach makes more money than the president of the university.
On the other hand, universities could do well to be far more imaginative and build partnerships with corporate institutions through their Corporate Social Responsibility programmes to build corpuses that can help fund the recruitment. This lack of initiative stems from the fact that our institutional leadership at the level of universities has a very one-dimensional old-world view of what constitutes education.
Thus gaining degrees in engineering or mathematics is deemed as good education and sports, NCC and many other activities are deemed as secondary. Our educational institutions and their leaders have very little recognition of the fact that sports can be a very lively and productive revenue generator besides bringing so many other advantages to the overall atmosphere of a university.
During my tenure as the vice-chancellor of the University of Delhi we had changed many of these above-mentioned archaic practices. We sent the university women’s football team for a month-long coaching stint to a highly regarded sports university in New Zealand and the men’s hockey team for similar experiences to the University of Edinburgh.
Both these teams performed creditably in Indian tournaments after their return. We had also made provisions under our Four Year Undergraduate Programme for any sporting activity undertaken in a serious manner by any student would gain the student academic credit in whatsoever discipline that was being pursued by the student. I believe the National Education Policy has adopted a significant part of our sports policy but universities are reluctant to implement them.
Dinesh Singh
Former Vice-Chancellor, Delhi University; Adjunct Professor of Mathematics, University of Houston, US
Posts on X: @DineshSinghEDU