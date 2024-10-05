Sports Must be an Integral Part of the Curriculum

I have, over the years, watched the professional way collegiate sports in the US have helped spawn so many Olympic champions. Each university in the US and even so many of its well-known colleges make it a point to recruit talented sportspersons as students and they also make it a point to facilitate their journey. I could cite innumerable examples to illustrate my point but the solitary story of Carl Lewis should suffice.

Lewis was a promising and extremely versatile track and field athlete and he was admitted as a student at the University of Houston in Texas. His enrolment itself has many lessons. As happens each year with really talented sportspersons, many universities and colleges had earmarked Lewis for enrolment while still a schoolboy.

Lewis had a large and varied field from which to choose. In his own words he chose the University of Houston because the university told him what they could do for and with him in the clearest and simple terms. The rest, as they say, is history. Lewis went on to win nine gold medals in three Olympics and his years at Houston were crucial for his journey as a sports champion.

Does India recognise this above-mentioned role that college sports can play in producing potential champions? In some mild ways the answer is in the affirmative, but my contention is that India could and should do more. To begin with I have not seen any great traditions or professional enthusiasm at the institutional level in our universities when it comes to go talent spotting.