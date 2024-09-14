The hidden wealth in degraded natural places

It was going to be a Sunday picnic with the parents. A picnic basket, stuffed with fried pooris and aloo, was packed. Sunscreen was handed around, and heads were covered to protect us from the heat. Our parents brought us to a place called Surajkund (‘kund’ signifies a waterbody or tank) in Faridabad in their little Maruti 800 car.

The day was hot and the ground was rocky, but the lake stretched like a wild, shining thing. The water looked like spilled mercury in the heat, with its shores assuming a fantastical, wilful shape. After lunch was had and photos were taken, our parents told us another lake, Damdama, was close by and that would be the next picnic.

That picnic never happened. Damdama remained just a name for a lake. And by the time I grew up, Damdama had veritably dried up. Perhaps the kids of today don’t hear of Damdama as a lake that needs to be visited. Near urban centres, lakes and waterbodies are seen as a dispensable feature.

The catchment area around the wetland is built up, water sources are cut off, and sewage is dumped into the water. Waterbodies are referred to as dustbins till everyone believes they are only good for litter. Or till someone says the water should be drained so construction can commence. In Chennai, Pallikaranai is feeling all the pressures of a growing city—garbage and construction.