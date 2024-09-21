The supreme court may be supreme, but isn’t infallible

It’s been almost half-a-century since Justice Bhagwati wrote his infamous panegyric to Indira Gandhi and greeted her with a bouquet of flowers during the dark days of Emergency, tarnishing his own—till then—impeccable record and diminishing the majestic aura of the apex court. He lived to regret his indiscretion that washed away all the goodwill he had acquired over the years spent in higher judiciary and setting in place the innovative PIL.

Other learned judges have misjudged the sharp line between propriety and popularity, but no one had anticipated that the razor-sharp jurist would commit a foot fault on the eve of his retirement. Bewildered admirers keen to give him the benefit of the doubt argue that the good man was lured into a trap. It is difficult to buy this explanation. The wily spider may hum seductively ‘come into my parlour’ to the fly, but the wise who have lived their lives among creatures who dance like a butterfly but sting like a bee know better than to accept.

More serious issues than personal lapses are involved. There is a substantial section of equally eminent senior advocates, and cabinet ministers, authors who have welcomed the ‘bonding’ between the PM and the CJI. They suggest that if there is bonding between the PM and the CJI, aligning the judiciary and the executive India’s journey will be accelerated.

A mutation of the ‘Double engine ki sarkar’? The project to dismantle the colonial edifice—the supremacy of the Constitution and parliamentary democracy with foundation of separation of powers between legislature, executive and judiciary—has been underway for some time. It is not restricted to demolishing old buildings or renaming roads and streets, cities and airports.

True, this hasn’t been without hiccups. Revision of school textbooks and legal codes have evoked mixed reactions, and at times resistance, necessitating a step back. The debate should focus not on who bent or bonded but on the need for independent institutions and individuals with integrity in contemporary India.

Before we conclude it needs to be underscored that the rot certainly didn’t start with the NDA-BJP or NaMo, nor does the blame lie with INC alone. Witness what is happening under Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, where the ‘bonding’ between bureaucracy and the political supremo has played no small part in creating dangerous conflagration. Manipur has been ablaze for months and the flames can’t be doused because the bureaucracy and political party ‘aligned’ are totally out of touch with the ground reality. The igniting spark was provided by a judicial verdict.

This raises another distressing question. The Rule of Law can’t survive the repeated and continuous onslaught of partisan politics and whipped-up populism, feeding ethnic strife to divide and rule, yet the judiciary should not overreach.

It has been said before, the Supreme Court may be supreme, but isn’t infallible. The honourable lordships pressing over the most powerful court in the world would do well to remember that their thundering words can in a blink turn into feeble echoes if they can’t be enforced like the ‘stern ultimatum’ issued to protesting doctors in Kolkata.

Pushpesh Pant

Former professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University

