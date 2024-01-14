It is the temples we carry within us that matter the most

Pushpesh Pant By

Magnificent temples the world over are precious heritage of a people bearing testimony to their technological accomplishment, aesthetic sensibilities, shared beliefs and rites. The majestic Abu Simbal in Egypt was shifted stone by stone to save it from submergence when the high dam was built on the Nile. In Central America, the Aztecs who ruled over a vast empire built amazing pyramids to worship the Sun God.

In ancient India temples dedicated to Shiva the Great Ascetic and Cosmic Dancer are encountered chiselled in massive monolithic rock in Ellora as well as in sprawling temple cities that have at the core breathtaking structures crowned by towering shikhars and gopurams beckoning the devotees. The temples where Vishnu Bhagvan or his incarnation, Sri Krishna, are worshipped also display great variations in architectural design and ambience.

Badrinath in the Himalaya, Sri Jagannath Dham in Puri, Nathdwara in Rajasthan, the Udupi Math in Karnataka, Tirupati and Padmanabha Swami shrines have drawn pilgrims in hundreds of thousands across centuries. Then there are shaktipeeths where the Mother Goddess is the supreme presence. Kamakhya in Assam to Vaishno Devi in Jammu attract the worshippers in large numbers. Hindu temples have inspired grand devalayas in Indonesia, Thailand and Cambodia.

Even those who prophess atheistic religions like Buddhism and Jainism endowed temples generously. Shatrunjaya in Palitana, Gujarat, Mt Abu, Chittor and Kumbhalgarh in Rajasthan are sacred sites that venerate the tirthankars. A temple without an idol can also be a consecrated place. The Golden Temple in Amritsar, for instance. This list can be extended, but that would serve no purpose. What needs to be underlined is that all temples have happily coexisted in this great land of ours.

No one can deny that those who shunned idol worship, vandalised and plundered Hindu, Buddhist and Jain temples to stop the worship of what they considered false gods. But such intolerance and desecration were exceptions. Old temples destroyed were rebuilt and rose like the phoenix. New temples seldom gained favour with the devout. They couldn’t match the spiritual charge and the aura of old temples and failed to cast the same spell on the minds of the faithful. Massive edifices erected like the Birla temple in Delhi have only succeeded in claiming a spot on the map of city tours. The size, scale, technological glitz may indeed inspire awe and dazzle, but few would find inner peace or transcend worldly woes through prayers and simple unpretentious rites.

Temples in India have never been only the abode of gods. They have always been centres of learning and reservoirs of art and culture. Bharatanatyam, Odissi and Mohiniattam are art forms born in temples. Many Jain munis were great scholars, mathematicians, astrologers and physicians. Buddhist monasteries served as repositories of knowledge spanning several disciplines that went beyond liturgical learning.

It was not only idol-breaking invaders in the mediaeval period who burned books ransacking famous libraries. The British did far greater damage by denigrating traditional learning and undermining our self-respect and self-confidence. Incidentally, the desecration of mosques in Delhi by the British after they had brutally crushed the rebellion in 1857 has been erased rather easily from history textbooks. It was the colonial masters’ ‘discovery’ of ancient and mediaeval India that sowed the seeds of Partition.

The divide that they created between communities inevitably resulted in the bloodbath of Partition. Memories of communal harmony and intermingling of faiths were lost. The relationship between the social reformist Bhakti movement and the Sufi orders and the teachings of great Sikh Gurus was deliberately overlooked. Sterile scientific modernity was placed on a pedestal and gigantic dams and factories usurped the title of ‘Temples of New India’. In the event, devoid of any real quest for knowledge or desire for imbibing the spirit of science they only fettered us in new shackles of superstition. The scientific temper can’t be acquired just by including it by constitutional amendment as a fundamental duty.

The imposition of a Western construct like secularism never struck roots in this soil. We, in India, people of different faith, have never had to worry about false gods. From animists to agnostics and atheists all have been free to worship whom they wish or choose not to. Love for all living beings and compassion for all creatures is considered essence of true religion.

It’s quite pointless to debate the contending claims of sagun and nirgun bhakti. Each to his or her own isht devta (chosen god) kul devta (family deity) gram devta (local village deities residing in forests and hills manifesting themselves in life sustaining streams and forests).

God, it is believed, dwells everywhere—Sabai bhoomi Gopal ki! Tera Sain tujjh mein God dwells in your own heart. Worship doesn’t require towering structures. As the popular song has it:

Tere poojan ko Bhagvan bana mun mandir aalishaan!

Most enduring are these invisible temples that we carry within us.

Pushpesh Pant

Former professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University

pushpeshpant@gmail.com

