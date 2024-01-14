Tap the power of the written word

One of my all-time favourite songs is Words, originally sung by the Bee Gees. There’s a line there that especially resonates with me: ‘It’s only words and words are all I have to take your heart away’. I strongly believe that. I see words as the currency that we all possess and can use at will to get and convey information and emotion.

The written word is particularly powerful, and can be used to capture the attention and trust of any audience for the long term. Scientists say good writing is like a drug. It sets the reader’s dopamine flowing in the area of the brain known as the reward circuit. Just like good food or a warm hug, it makes people feel pleasure, which in turn makes them want to read more.

What could be better in today’s world of hybrid working where professionals spend most of their time writing mails and messages to each other? It’s not just work. There’s also LinkedIn and other social media. Everything requires you to write at least 50-100 clever words to tell the world about something you’ve achieved. Or to provide the details of a picture you’ve posted.

And you have to craft your message in a way that engages and persuades your audience, uses a tone that suits the reader and the situation, and, most importantly, is error-free—every time. If that’s not enough, here are three more reasons for working professionals to become good writers:

One, you become more influential in the workplace. Good writing skills can help you persuade others to achieve your goals. Also, your bosses and colleagues turn to you whenever they need someone to write an important email or a well-crafted press article. That’s great for your career graph.

Two, you learn more. Writing down new information in a crisp and concise way is the best way to remember it. Last, and definitely not the least, your professional confidence grows. With every well-received report or successful proposal you write, you become more confident and inspired.

So how do you become a better writer? Well, here’s a simple tool you can use. It’s called the 4Ws: Why, What, Who and Where.

Before you start composing any message, think about ‘why’ you are writing. Is it to inform your reader about something, or to make a request, pass on an instruction or resolve a conflict? Whatever your purpose, do ensure that it comes across clearly in ‘what’ you write.

Next, let’s move to the ‘who’. Carefully consider your reader before you start. Gauge what they already know and value, how much time they have to spend on your words, and what they may want from you. Compose your message keeping all this information in mind. Also, choose a tone that’s suited to the person you are addressing. Please skip the drama, emoticons and exclamation points while writing to seniors or clients.

Finally, let’s talk about the ‘where’ or the medium of your communication. Save long-form writing for print articles. Short pieces work best for online communication, which most people read on their phones. And yes, do add visuals for impact. A picture may not be worth a thousand words for Bee Gees fans, but for most others, it helps.

Shampa Dhar-Kamath

Delhi-based writer, editor and communication coach

shampadhar@gmail.com

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

One of my all-time favourite songs is Words, originally sung by the Bee Gees. There’s a line there that especially resonates with me: ‘It’s only words and words are all I have to take your heart away’. I strongly believe that. I see words as the currency that we all possess and can use at will to get and convey information and emotion. The written word is particularly powerful, and can be used to capture the attention and trust of any audience for the long term. Scientists say good writing is like a drug. It sets the reader’s dopamine flowing in the area of the brain known as the reward circuit. Just like good food or a warm hug, it makes people feel pleasure, which in turn makes them want to read more. What could be better in today’s world of hybrid working where professionals spend most of their time writing mails and messages to each other? It’s not just work. There’s also LinkedIn and other social media. Everything requires you to write at least 50-100 clever words to tell the world about something you’ve achieved. Or to provide the details of a picture you’ve posted. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); And you have to craft your message in a way that engages and persuades your audience, uses a tone that suits the reader and the situation, and, most importantly, is error-free—every time. If that’s not enough, here are three more reasons for working professionals to become good writers: One, you become more influential in the workplace. Good writing skills can help you persuade others to achieve your goals. Also, your bosses and colleagues turn to you whenever they need someone to write an important email or a well-crafted press article. That’s great for your career graph. Two, you learn more. Writing down new information in a crisp and concise way is the best way to remember it. Last, and definitely not the least, your professional confidence grows. With every well-received report or successful proposal you write, you become more confident and inspired. So how do you become a better writer? Well, here’s a simple tool you can use. It’s called the 4Ws: Why, What, Who and Where. Before you start composing any message, think about ‘why’ you are writing. Is it to inform your reader about something, or to make a request, pass on an instruction or resolve a conflict? Whatever your purpose, do ensure that it comes across clearly in ‘what’ you write. Next, let’s move to the ‘who’. Carefully consider your reader before you start. Gauge what they already know and value, how much time they have to spend on your words, and what they may want from you. Compose your message keeping all this information in mind. Also, choose a tone that’s suited to the person you are addressing. Please skip the drama, emoticons and exclamation points while writing to seniors or clients. Finally, let’s talk about the ‘where’ or the medium of your communication. Save long-form writing for print articles. Short pieces work best for online communication, which most people read on their phones. And yes, do add visuals for impact. A picture may not be worth a thousand words for Bee Gees fans, but for most others, it helps. Shampa Dhar-Kamath Delhi-based writer, editor and communication coach shampadhar@gmail.com Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp