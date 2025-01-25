The past clings to us, while a frightening future torments us

As we celebrate the birth of our Republic more than 75 years ago, it is but nature for our thoughts to turn to the founding fathers of our nation who had waged a long war of independence to liberate India from colonial rule. The day marks the anniversary of the pledge taken on the banks of the River Ravi not to rest till purna swaraj—complete independence—was attained. This day also commemorates the adoption of the Constitution We the People of India gave unto ourselves.

The Constitution that made India a Republic was deliberated on for many months by representatives of the people and drew on diverse sources acutely aware of the Indian reality. The British left India in haste, dividing it to rule by proxy at the end of the war. The Partition soaked the subcontinent in blood and caste a pall of gloom as the tricolour was unfurled from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The joy wasn’t unalloyed.

The birth of the Republic signalled the end of the feudal past. The British had left behind hundreds of princely states whose rulers had been the loyal allies to the British and had willingly accepted a subordinate role surrendering independence in matters of defence and external affairs. Many had naively believed that they would become fully sovereign again when the British left. The integration of these ‘states’ in the Indian Union was a delicate and challenging task. It would be years before the privileges and purses could be finally abolished but the Constitution incorporated the dreams and vision for the new Republic.

Modern republics are children of violent revolutions and civil wars. The oppressed people ousted the royal rulers reclaiming the power to govern their own affairs and shape their destiny. The United States of America was the first to throw off the colonial yoke and declare itself to be a Republic—a federation of states. The French Revolution marked the end of the Ancient Regime in Europe and though efforts continued in the next century to restore the old monarchical order based on ‘divine right to rule by birth’, it was dead and buried deep.