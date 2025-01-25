The past clings to us, while a frightening future torments us
As we celebrate the birth of our Republic more than 75 years ago, it is but nature for our thoughts to turn to the founding fathers of our nation who had waged a long war of independence to liberate India from colonial rule. The day marks the anniversary of the pledge taken on the banks of the River Ravi not to rest till purna swaraj—complete independence—was attained. This day also commemorates the adoption of the Constitution We the People of India gave unto ourselves.
The Constitution that made India a Republic was deliberated on for many months by representatives of the people and drew on diverse sources acutely aware of the Indian reality. The British left India in haste, dividing it to rule by proxy at the end of the war. The Partition soaked the subcontinent in blood and caste a pall of gloom as the tricolour was unfurled from the ramparts of the Red Fort. The joy wasn’t unalloyed.
The birth of the Republic signalled the end of the feudal past. The British had left behind hundreds of princely states whose rulers had been the loyal allies to the British and had willingly accepted a subordinate role surrendering independence in matters of defence and external affairs. Many had naively believed that they would become fully sovereign again when the British left. The integration of these ‘states’ in the Indian Union was a delicate and challenging task. It would be years before the privileges and purses could be finally abolished but the Constitution incorporated the dreams and vision for the new Republic.
Modern republics are children of violent revolutions and civil wars. The oppressed people ousted the royal rulers reclaiming the power to govern their own affairs and shape their destiny. The United States of America was the first to throw off the colonial yoke and declare itself to be a Republic—a federation of states. The French Revolution marked the end of the Ancient Regime in Europe and though efforts continued in the next century to restore the old monarchical order based on ‘divine right to rule by birth’, it was dead and buried deep.
The Republican idea took roots and sprouted many shoots. Mao Zedong, Zhou Enlai, Lenin and Ho Chi Minh were all inspired as immigrants and exiles and forged strategies to overthrow kings and emperors to restore power to their people. In all these cases there was a violent upheaval. We must never forget that the birth of our Republic has followed a different course.
When we cast a look at the political map of contemporary world, the boundaries separating sovereign states painted in different colours divert our minds from a fundamental reality. The major powers and most populous countries are republics. The surviving monarchies are relics of the past—even where the supreme ruler isn’t fettered by any constitutional obligations, democratisation is seeping in transforming society. But we digress.
We need to understand well before proceeding further that Republic is not a synonym for Democratic and ‘Liberty, Equality and Fraternity’ alter their meaning when translated and encountered in changed context. Race, religion, and ideology continue to be matters of life and death for the common people in self-proclaimed republics. This is as true of the Super Powers, Great Powers, Emerging Powers as of micro states, the almost-invisible pin points on the world map.
The US and Russia, as well as China, are unequivocally Republics. France and Germany—the heavyweights in Europe—are also Republics. India and Indonesia, among the most populous countries, also fly the republican flag. One could keep counting and the list would burgeon—Türkiye and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Egypt and dozens of countries in Africa have the ‘R’ attached to their name.
Ironically, in many republics, the ambitious dynasts have clawed their way back to power. Their are famous political dynasties both Republican and Democratic in the US, and while the families may not be in pubic gaze what Djilas called the ‘New Class’ is well-entrenched in Russia and the splinters of the USSR. The strong authoritarian leaders in China are euphemistically referred to as princes—descendants of leaders belonging to the cohort of Mao’s colleagues during the Great March. Examples from our own country and in the neighbourhood need no listing to remind us how one has to be eternally vigilant to protect our freedom and rights that the Constitution enshrines.
The past clings on to us—not only in India—as the birth pangs of a frightening future torment us. The tentacles of the internet have pierced through barriers considered impenetrable. Are we witnessing the birth of a virtual republic liberating humanity that recognises no physical boundaries? Or, what is unravelling before our eyes is the ruthless advance of neo-imperial campaigns? Armed with AI technology, manipulating minds and thoughts through monopolistic control of social media, contending republics could well be conspiring to subtly subjugate and exploit us.
Pushpesh Pant
Former professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University
