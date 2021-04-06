STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nashik records 4,638 new COVID-19 cases; 32 fatalities

The district also recorded 32 casualties during the day that raised the toll to 2,529.

Published: 01st January 1970 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NASHIK: With a single-day addition of 4,638 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 2,07,664 on Tuesday, an official said.

The district also recorded 32 casualties during the day that raised the toll to 2,529, the official said.

Of the fresh fatalities, 11 were reported from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, 16 from other parts of the district, three from Malegaon and two were patients from outside the region who were taking treatment in the district, it was stated.

At least 3,191 patients were discharged from various hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,72,967, the official said.

With the addition of 13,137 swab samples tested during the day, the number of tests conducted in the district rose to 8,15,401, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF
Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp