STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC says dissent 'safety valve' of democracy, orders house arrest of accused activists

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra questioned the Maharashtra police for arresting these persons after around nine months of the Bhima-Koregaon incident.

Published: 29th August 2018 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Echoing for the rights of the human rights activists, the Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Maharashtra government's crackdown on them and stayed their arrests till next week.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said the five activists must be kept in "house arrest in their own homes" till the next hearing on September 6.

"Dissent is the safety wall of any democracy, if you don't allow these safety valves, it will burst," Justice D Y Chandrachud told Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who opposed the court intervention.

The court also issued notices to the Centre and Maharashtra government on the petition that has challenged the validity of ten arrests.

The plea also sought an independent investigation into the entire episode of nationwide raids and subsequent arrests.

On Tuesday, Pune police began multi-city searches and arrested revolutionary poet P Varavara Rao from Hyderabad, advocate Sudha Bharadwaj from Faridabad, Gautam Navlakha from New Delhi, and Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves from Mumbai.Rao, Bharadwaj, Farreira, Gonzalves and Navalakha were arrested under IPC Section 153 (A), which relates to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place or birth, residence, language and committing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

Read More | Crack-down on activists is attempt to shift focus away from Sanatan Sanstha: Prakash Ambedkar

Bharadwaj and Navlakha are currently under house arrest after the high courts of Delhi and Punjab & Haryana intervened Tuesday night, but Rao and three others were taken to Pune and produced before a magistrate. They will now have to be released.

Five eminent citizens, including historian Romila Thapar, moved the top court early Wednesday against the arrests in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence this January.

Questioning the standing of the five petitioners, Mehta said, "They may be good citizens, we don't know." He also erroneously claimed that those arrested have a "previous record," referring specifically to Sudha Bharadwaj.

But Justice Chandrachud shot back: "What are you saying. they are professors. They say it is an attempt to muzzle the voice of dissent. Let us examine it."

This led senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Thapar to say that democracy will be dead if such arbitrary arrests are permitted, the CJI replied, "That is why we have issued notices."

"The larger issue is the chilling effect merely because on does not agree with you (government). FIR has no mention of arrested people," Singhvi argued.

Senior advocates also strongly batted for those arrested. Indira Jaising said Bharadwaj was her junior, while Rajeev Dhawan said he's been funding her organisation for over five years.

"It could be any of us next. You can't go after those who defend human rights," Jaising told the court.

The case will be heard next on September 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhima Koregaon violence activists arrest Varavara Rao Vernon Gonzalves Arun Farreira Sudha Bhardwaj Gautam Navalakha
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp