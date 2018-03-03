North-East Elections 2018 | As it happened: Left Front accepts defeat to BJP in Tripura; hung verdict in Meghalaya, Nagaland

By Online Desk

The CPM conceded defeat in Tripura after its 25-year rule, saying "BJP has, apart from other factors, utilized massive deployment of money and other resources to influence the elections." The Left has ruled Tripura for the past 25 years and Manik Sarkar, 69, was chief minister for 20 of them.

The BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) surged ahead in Tripura winning 43 of the 57 constituencies, while the Left trailed behind with 16 seats, according to Election Commission and other media sources.

Nagaland and Meghalaya, are witnessing a hung assembly.

A hung assembly is a scenario where no party (or coalition of parties formed before the election) gets the absolute majority (more than half of the seats - 31/60) so to form government, parties need to take help of third front or independent candidates. A target of 31 is required to form majority.

The BJP and its electoral ally NDPP bagged 27 seats in the 60-member Nagaland Assembly with the saffron party exuding confidence of forming the government in the state.

LIVE UPDATES:

TRIPURA Party/Alliance Results BJP + IPFT 43 Left Front 16 Congress 0 Others 0

MEGHALAYA Party/Alliance Results Congress 21 NPP 19 UDP 6 BJP 2 Others 11

NAGALAND Party/Alliance Results BJP + NDPP 29 NPF+ 29 Congress 0 Others 2

Tripura CM Manik Sarkar wins Dhanpur seat by 5,441 votes, defeating his nearest rival Pratima Bhowmik of BJP. He bags 22,176 votes.

Manik Sarkar (File photo | PTI)

Neiphiu Rio met BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav in Dimapur, Nagaland. He was elected unopposed in the Nagaland Assembly election after his rival from the Naga People's Front withdrew his nomination.

The BJP Parliamentary Board is meeting to decide on the future Chief Minister of Tripura. BJP Parliamentary Board meeting underway at Party Headquarters in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/gy9LGOdINJ — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury on the stopping of vote-counting in Tripura CM Manik Sarkar's constituency.

BJP's polling agent didn't sign on controlling unit, didn't follow procedure & are now demanding re-polling. Met Chief Election Commissioner & he's assured he'll intervene & take action: Sitaram Yechury on counting of votes stopped in Manik Sarkar's constituency Dhanpur, #Tripura pic.twitter.com/9PNXmWhWtz — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

The Prime Minister remarked: "Election analysts in India will have to understand the journey from No one to One, shunya se shikhar tak. When the sun sets it is red in color and when it rises it is saffron."

The PM in his address at BJP headquarters in New Delhi: "I do not have the figures but I think the elected team in Tripura is the youngest ever team. Some of them were even scared that would be rejected on the grounds of their age. Such young candidates successfully won people's confidence."

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi addresses BJP workers at Party Headquarters in Delhi https://t.co/kgu8x6eKdu — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

As soon Modi heard the Azaan, he stopped his speech and informed the party cadres about the Azaan. Till the time Azaan continued, he as well as party cadre maintained complete silence.

Prime Minister Modi today said people are reposing faith in the development-oriented agenda of the NDA while rejecting negative and disconnected politics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP Headquarters in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/BDzOjqJB5W — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

Nagaland: Asked whether the BJP and NDPP will be in a position to form the next government without the help of party's erstwhile ally Naga Peoples Front (NPF), which won in 17 seats and was likely to win eight others, Union minister and BJP in-charge for the state Kiren Rijiju said, "The NPF has already passed a resolution on alliance with the BJP".

Nagaland: The ruling Nagaland People's Front (NPF) is ready to form a new government in the state with the BJP if it comes forward for a post-poll alliance, Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang said. However, he ruled out any alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) that fought the state assembly election with the BJP. Interestingly, the BJP has two ministers in the NPF government in Nagaland but the two parties didn't fight elections together. Instead, the BJP stitched a pre-poll alliance with the NDPP.

A livid Nagaland Congress chief K Therie told the New Indian Express, “We were virtually abandoned by the AICC. Our general secretary in-charge C P Joshi has a negative mindset.He has not been able to understand the feelings and sentiments of the people. Neither he nor any of our star campaigners came to the state for campaigning,” Therie added. [READ | Nagaland and Tripura Congress blame AICC for dismal performances]

BJP party chief Amit Shah is addressing the media at the party headquarters in New Delhi. He thanked the people for the party's victory, saying: "Even if we don't count Meghalaya, BJP and NDA has governance in 21 states across the nation today. Mandate after mandate has been in the favor of Narendra Modi Ji and his government."

In 2014 Narendra Modi Ji had said western side of the nation has developed a lot but the same has not reached the eastern side yet. He immediately started his 'Act East Policy'. I believe this is the victory of his policies, stamped by the 3 states of the north-east: Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/kHIeU0xTCD — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

Verdict of the people of Tripura will lead to the formation of a BJP-IPFT alliance government in the state. After 25 years in government, Left front has been voted out of office: CPI(M)

"BJP has, apart from other factors, utilised massive deployment of money and other resources to influence the elections. BJP was able to consolidate all the anti-Left votes virtually appropriating the erstwhile main opposition, Congress", it said.

Polit Bureau thanks the 45% of the voters who extended support to CPI(M) and the Left Front. We assure the people of Tripura that it will continue to champion the cause of all sections of the working people and uphold tribal-non tribal unity: CPI (M)

Meghalaya: As the results for the February 27 elections indicated a hung house for the 60-member state Assembly, NPP President Conrad Sangma said his party would be able to form the next government with the help of other like-minded parties. (PTI) [ READ HERE | Our interview with Conrad Sangma]

We have a clear majority in Meghalaya. We have a setback in Tripura in Nagaland, we will have to work on that.: Ahmed Patel, Congress pic.twitter.com/RxxxB92TUZ — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

Tripura: IPFT's Prashanta Debbarma defeats his CPI-M rival Padma Debbarma by 4,235 votes in Ramchandraghat ST constituency.

Tripura: Agriculture minister Aghore Debbarma (CPI-M) was defeated by a margin of 6,988 votes by his nearest rival Mevar Kumar Jamatiya of IPFT in Asharambari ST constituency, Election Commission sources said. Debbarma secured 12,200 votes, while Jamatiya secured 19,188 votes.

Tripura: BJP party workers and supporters are celebrating their imminent victory in the Left citadel even as the third round of vote-counting is underway. #Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah arrives at the party headquarters amid celebrations. #TripuraElections2018 pic.twitter.com/bNXEnPJSNU — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

Meghalaya Chief Minister and Congress candidate Mukul Sangma wins from both Ampati and Songsak constituencies, EC sources said.

In a way the entire north east is now with the BJP. Initially we used to say "Congress mukt Bharat' now I think we can say 'Vaampanth Mukt Bharat" also.: Union Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad pic.twitter.com/YBfCW4EiBw — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

The BJP Parliamentary will meet this evening to decide on the future Chief Minister of Tripura, where the party is likely to form a government, party's general secretary Ram Madhav said today.

As per NDTV, BJP-alliance leads in 41 Tripura seats, with the Left Front struggling at the second position with a 18-seats lead. In Meghalaya, Congress currently ahead in 21 seats. NPP are ahead in 15 seats, BJP leading in 6 seats. The independents are leading in 17 seats. In Nagaland, the NDPP is leading in 31 seats, followed by NPF, which is leading in 24 seats.

I will be supporting any party that works for the welfare of the people of state: SK Sunn, Independent candidate who won from Mawphlang constituency in Meghalaya #MeghalayaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/nl7DwFsBps — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

BJP will form the government after winning around 45 seats in the 60-member Tripura Assembly, Assam Minister and BJP in-charge for the state Himanta Biswa Sarma today said.

Meghalaya PWD minister and Congress candidate Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh wins from East Shillong constituency defeating her nearest BJP rival Neil Antonio War by over 5,000 votes.

Now BJP-alliance leads in 40 Tripura seats, with the Left Front staying at a distant second with a 19-seats lead. In Meghalaya, Congress leading in 23 seats, still eight away of the magic number of 31. NPP are ahead in 14 seats, BJP leading in 7 seats. The independents are ahead in 14 seats. In Nagaland, the NDPP is leading in 33 seats, followed by NPF's 22-seats lead.

Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Kamal Nath left for Shillong this morning to work out possible tie-ups with independents in Meghalaya to form a government there and to prevent horse-trading.

Now NDTV reports that BJP-led alliance is ahead in 41 seats in Tripura, well set to end Left Front's 25-year-old reign. The ruling party is leading just in 18 seats. In Meghalaya, Congress is still ahead in 28 seats, three short of the magic number of 31. In Nagaland, BJP-led NDPP alliance is ahead in 32 seats, with NPF following them with a 24-seat lead.

WATCH live via ANI FB: BJP 's Ram Madhav addresses the media in Agartala https://t.co/3mo97GWqBv pic.twitter.com/PaPZyDP6T3 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

As per latest NDTV reports, Congress is leading in 28 seats in Meghalaya, just three short of the majority. NPP is ahead in 14 seats, followed by BJP's 7. In Nagaland, BJP-led NDPP still ahead in 31 seats, with NPF leading in 26 seats.

BJP's lead in Tripura goes up to 39 seats, with the ruling Left Front's lead got reduced to 20. In Nagaland too, their NDPP front leads in 30 seats, with NPF just one behind.

As per NDTV reports, BJP-led alliance takes an eleven-seat lead in Tripura. They are ahead in 35 seats, with the ruling Left leading in 24 seats. in Meghalaya, Congress still ahead in 23 seats, followed by NPP (15) and BJP (6). NDPP ahead in 30 seats at Nagaland, with NPF staying at second with leads in 28 seats.

The trends in all three states point to a new political direction, it will have an effect on national politics as well. We are confident of forming Govt in all three: Kiren Rijiju,MoS Home #Tripura #Meghalaya #Nagaland pic.twitter.com/QYnbZWGVOq — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

In Meghalaya, as per NDTV reports, Congress till ahead with 21 seats. NPP ahead by 15 seats, followed by BJP with six seats. In Nagaland, NPF ahead in 32 seats, followed by NDPP (24-seat lead).

Left breaks the deadlock in Tripura, takes a two-seats lead in Tripura, just one short of the magic number of 31. The BJP-led alliance is at the second with 28 seats. Congress yet to open its account.

CM Manik Sarkar leading from Dhanpur constituency by 1682 votes #TripuraElection2018 (file pic) pic.twitter.com/4X6WlB60di — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

As per NDTV reports, NPF leading in 31 Nagaland Assembly seats. NDPP behind by six seats, followed by Congress (1) and others (2).

In Meghalaya, Congress is just eight short of touching the magic number of 31 in the 59-member state Assembly. NPP and BJP following them with 15 and 5.

Its still deadlock in Tripura, with the ruling Left and its main challenger BJP-lead alliance, are leading at 29 seats each. The magic number is 31.

In Nagaland, NPF ahead in 28 seats, followed by NDPP's 27.

In Meghalaya, Congress leading in 24 seats. NPP and BJP are ahead in eleven and five seats respectively. Others are ahead in 14 seats.

In Tripura, Left and BJP-alliance are leading in 29 seats each, with others maintaining a one-seat lead.

In Meghalaya, Congress is still ahead in 17 seats, followed by NPP's 10, BJP's 3 and others' 11. In Nagaland, NPF now takes a lead over NDPP with 29 seats. The later is ahead in 23 seats, with others leading in one seat.

From Tripura, the latest figures, as reported by the NDTV show that Left Front is leading by 31 seats, followed by BJP-lead alliance's 26. The ruling party has hit the halfway mark. Congress has lost its one-seat lead.

In Meghalaya, Congress leads by 15 seats. NPP is still at the second position, with 10 seats. BJP and others are ahead in 3 and 11 seats respectively. In Nagaland, NDPP leads by 22 seats, followed by NPF's 11 and others' 1. Congress yet to open its account.

Left now leads in 27 seats in Tripura, followed by BJP-lead alliance's 24. Congress and others are still hanging onto their one-seat leads.

Congress leading in two seats in Tripura, with BJP (25) still maintaining a one-seat lead over the ruling Left Front (24).

#WATCH: Huge crowd at Shillong Polo ground where people can see counting trends through a projector #MeghalayaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/iBHVpy2pvl — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

In Meghalaya, Congress ahead by eleven seats, followed by NPP(8) and BJP(2) and others(12). In Nagaland, NDPP is ahead in nine seats, with NPF opening their accounts in four seats.

BJP now leading in 26 seats in Tripura, two ahead of the ruling Left. Congress and others are ahead by one seat each.

In Meghalaya, Congress and NPP are ahead by eight and seven seats respectively. BJP and others lead in three and nine seats respectively.

Left takes the lead again in Tripura, ahead by 24 seats against BJP-led alliance's 22, with Congress and others leading in one seat each.

In Meghalaya, NPP now goes ahead in six seats, as opposed to Congress's five. BJP and others are leading in two and eight seats respectively. In Nagaland, NDPP is ahead in nine seats in the first round. NPF and Congress are yet open their accounts yet.

As per NDTV reports, BJP now ahead in 20 seats in Tripura. The ruling Left front leads in 18 seats.

Huge crowd has gathered at Shillong Polo ground where people can see counting trends through a projector #MeghalayaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/bKMcsQYEBK — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

In Meghalaya, Congress is ahead in four seats, with NPP leading in one seat. In Nagaland, the NDPP is ahead in two seats.

The early trends in Tripura, as per NDTV reports, show a tough fight between the ruling Left Front and the BJP. While Left leads in 12 seats, the BJP-led alliance is ahead in 10 seats, with the Congress party hanging on to one seat only.

Visuals from inside a counting centre in Agartala #TripuraElection2018 pic.twitter.com/bl6vg5nErc — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018