Higher penalties for traffic violations under amended Motor Vehicle Act from September 1 

NEW DELHI: From September 1, higher penalties for a traffic violation will be implemented according to the amended Motor Vehicle Act.
“The Bill was passed (in Parliament) and we have decided to implement 63 clauses (of the Act) from September 1,” Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said at the launch of the new website of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
“In these 63 clauses, we have increased the penalties. In case of drunken driving, overspeeding and overloading among others, the fine has been increased,” the minister said.
Pointing out that road engineering was primarily responsible for road accidents in the country, the minister said that a`14,000 crore project has been prepared by the government to identify accident blackspots and plug gaps in highways to reduce casualties.