50-year-old UP man gets 20 years in jail for raping minor daughter

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A special court here awarded a 20-year jail term to a 50-year-old man for raping his minor daughter three years ago.

The court, set up under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, convicted the man on Saturday.

Judge Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari also imposed a fine of Rs 56,000 on him after holding him guilty of raping his 17-year-old daughter in 2016.

According to special lawyer Dinesh Kumar Sharma, the police had registered a case against the man for raping his daughter in the district on February 18, 2016.

It was alleged in the complaint that the girl had been raped over a period of three-four months and was threatened with dire consequences.