Amit Shah gives nod to CBI probe in Manipuri student's death

The union home minister is also said to have spoken in this regard to chief minister Yogi Adityanath who met him in Delhi on Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

LUCKNOW:Union home minister Amit Shah has reportedly assured a CBI probe into the mysterious death of a class 11 student Anushka Pandey in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mainpuri.

SP MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav who spoke to Amit Shah on phone on Sunday told reporters that he had been assured that a CBI team would reach Mainpuri within seven days.

The state government had recommended a CBI inquiry into the case on September 26.

The Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had written a letter to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday demanding action in the death of a girl student from Mainpuri district.

The Congress leader urged the chief minister to ensure speedy justice to the family of the victim by taking action against the accused named in the FIR.

In her letter, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the victim was found dead under mysterious circumstances and there also were wounds on her body but this has not been mentioned in the post mortem report. The family members have alleged that their daughter was murdered.

The letter also stated that the last rites of the victim were performed by the authorities in the absence of her parents, terming it illegal.

Raising questions on the authorities' intentions, the letter further said the family has alleged that they are trying to hide something and demanded fair probe into the matter.

Priyanka Gandhi also questioned the government's inaction in the case after nearly two months of the incident despite the fact that the FIR included names of the accused.

It may be recalled that a 17-year-old student of Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room in Mainpuri on September 16. A suicide note was found in the room, which stated that she was committing suicide due to public humiliation by fellow students.

However, the girl's father Subhash Chandra Pandey had lodged an FIR against the school principal, the hostel warden, and two students alleging that his daughter was murdered at the Bhogaon police station.

