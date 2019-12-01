Home Nation

Arithmetic prevailed over merit in government formation: Devendra Fadnavis

'Those who got around 40 per cent marks in the election have formed the government, We are accepting it as part of democracy', Fadnavis remarked.

Published: 01st December 2019 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The BJP could not come to power in Maharashtra despite emerging as the single largest party because "political arithmetic prevailed over merit, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.

On taunts over his pre-poll "Me punha yein" (I will return) assertion, Fadnavis admitted that he did say so, but forgot to give a time-table for it." 

"You need to wait for some time," he added.

ALSO READ | 'Will not do anything at midnight': Uddhav takes dig at 'friend' Fadnavis' early morning swearing-in

Fadnavis was speaking in the state Assembly after a resolution was moved to congratulate him on being appointed the leader of opposition.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and supported by members of other parties, including NCP's Jayant Patil and Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat.

"The BJP got people's mandate as ours is the single largest party. Our strike rate was 70 per cent in the October 21 Assembly polls, but political arithmetic prevailed over merit.

Those who got around 40 per cent marks in the election have formed the government," Fadnavis remarked.

"We are accepting it as part of democracy," he said.

Several leaders in the House, including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, took a jibe at Fadnavis over his impassioned pre-poll "I will come back" affirmation.

Responding to it, Fadnavis said, "I did say 'I will come back', but forgot to give you the time-table for it. But I can assure you one thing, you need to wait for some time."

"I not only announced several projects in the last five years, but started work on them as well. You never know, I may come back to inaugurate them," he said.

Fadnavis also assured the House of functioning within the constitutional and legal framework.

"My opposition to the government will be on some of the principles, and without any personal agenda," he added.

Fadnavis, leader of state BJP legislature unit, was on Sunday named the new leader of opposition in the Assembly by Speaker Nana Patole.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed the government after the Thackeray-led party fell out with pre-poll ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress won 56, 54 and 44 seats, respectively, in the 288-member House.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Fadnavis Maharashtra Assembly
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp