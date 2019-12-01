Home Nation

Bank notice against sons of MP Assembly Speaker for Rs 42.22 lakh loan 'default'

Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati is a guarantor in two separate loan accounts for his sons--Neer and Preetiraj.

Published: 01st December 2019 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 09:37 PM

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JABALPUR: A notice to recover loan dues totalling Rs 42.22 lakh from two sons of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati was published by a bank on Sunday.

Speaker Prajapati is a guarantor in two separate loan accounts for his sons--Neer and Preetiraj.

The bank accounts were classified as non-performing assets (NPAs) by the Allahabad Bank branch in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

As per the recovery notice published in a newspaper on Sunday, Neer has loan outstanding of Rs 21.54 lakh and Preetiraj owes Rs 20.68 lakh to the bank.

The bank had issued notices to the brother duo on August 13 and October 10 this year asking them to deposit the pending dues, and granted them 60-day time to oblige.

The speaker, a resident of Narsinghpur district, cannot be contacted.

Neer and Preetiraj also could not be reached.

